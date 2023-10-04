CarWale
    AD

    India-bound 2024 Skoda Kodiaq second-generation unveiled

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    906 Views
    India-bound 2024 Skoda Kodiaq second-generation unveiled

    2024 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled

    After months of spy shots and teaser images, the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV has been officially unveiled ahead of an India arrival in 2024. The exterior design is an evolution while the cabin is all-new and is shared with the new-generation Superb that will be unveiled later this year. 

    Skoda New Kodiaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    New exterior design 

    The global-spec Skoda Kodiaq sports an evolutionary design from the outgoing model but is longer and lower. In terms of the former, it has grown by 61mm from 4.69-metres to 4.75-metres while the wheelbase and width remain unchanged at 2.71-metres and 1.8-metres respectively. 

    Skoda New Kodiaq Headlight

    Some of the major exterior design highlights include a new version of the Skoda grille, now with a connecting LED running through it and new matrix LED headlamps. The added length is visible in the profile thanks to the rake of the D-pillar. The wheel designs on offer are evolutions of the outgoing model while at the rear Skoda has fitted the new Kodiaq with C-shaped tail lamps, an LED light bar and a prominent chin-like ridge just above the number plate slot. Overall, the Kodiaq has lost none of its size but gained additional presence thanks to the new design elements. 

    Skoda New Kodiaq Dashboard

    All-new cabin 

    The Kodiaq will share its cabin with the new-generation Superb and now lives a philosophy of minimalism thanks to the clean and clutter-free layout. You get the same two-spoke steering wheel found in the Slavia/Kushaq along with dual digital displays of which the infotainment system is a 13.0-inch unit while the virtual cockpit is now a 10-inch unit behind the steering wheel. 

    Skoda New Kodiaq Third Row Seats

    The new Kodiaq like its predecessors will be offered in both five-seat and seven-seat layouts of which India will get it exclusively in the latter. The feature list has been boosted with things like ambient lighting, climate control, wireless charging and a plethora of storage space all around. Skoda has also included a reverse camera, ADAS and for the first time Skoda has ditched leather for sustainable recycled materials including natural wool and polyester. 

    Skoda New Kodiaq Wheel

    Engine, specifications and underpinnings 

    The Skoda Kodiaq for the first time will be offered as a plugin hybrid where the batteries offer a pure range of 100km and you can also DC fast charge the pack. Dubbed the Kodiaq iV, we expect this one to turn up in India a while after the new-gen car has been launched locally. The Indian market will get the Kodiaq with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol producing 200bhp/320Nm and mated to a seven-speed DCT. This powertrain gets AWD as standard. The new Kodiaq now moves to the new version of the MQB-EVO platform that also underpins the recently launched new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan.   

    Skoda New Kodiaq Open Boot/Trunk

    India launch and competition

    We expect this new-generation Kodiaq to come to India in 2024 and like its predecessors will be assembled at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant alongside the next-gen Skoda Octavia, Skoda Superb Volkswagen Tiguan and Tiguan AllSpace as well as cars like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in India.  

    Skoda New Kodiaq Image
    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Nissan Magnite AMT variants’ mileage revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda New Kodiaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Skoda Kodiaq New Left Front Three Quarter
    • Skoda Kodiaq New Right Side View
    • Skoda Kodiaq New Rear View
    • Skoda Kodiaq New Left Side View
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5236 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38450 Views
    50 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Haval H6
    Haval H6

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 37.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    By CarWale Team06 Sep 2017
    5236 Views
    6 Likes
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Karoq | The New Jeep Compass Rival | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team06 Feb 2020
    38450 Views
    50 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound 2024 Skoda Kodiaq second-generation unveiled