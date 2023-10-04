India-bound 2024 Skoda Kodiaq second-generation unveiled

2024 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled

After months of spy shots and teaser images, the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV has been officially unveiled ahead of an India arrival in 2024. The exterior design is an evolution while the cabin is all-new and is shared with the new-generation Superb that will be unveiled later this year.

New exterior design

The global-spec Skoda Kodiaq sports an evolutionary design from the outgoing model but is longer and lower. In terms of the former, it has grown by 61mm from 4.69-metres to 4.75-metres while the wheelbase and width remain unchanged at 2.71-metres and 1.8-metres respectively.

Some of the major exterior design highlights include a new version of the Skoda grille, now with a connecting LED running through it and new matrix LED headlamps. The added length is visible in the profile thanks to the rake of the D-pillar. The wheel designs on offer are evolutions of the outgoing model while at the rear Skoda has fitted the new Kodiaq with C-shaped tail lamps, an LED light bar and a prominent chin-like ridge just above the number plate slot. Overall, the Kodiaq has lost none of its size but gained additional presence thanks to the new design elements.

All-new cabin

The Kodiaq will share its cabin with the new-generation Superb and now lives a philosophy of minimalism thanks to the clean and clutter-free layout. You get the same two-spoke steering wheel found in the Slavia/Kushaq along with dual digital displays of which the infotainment system is a 13.0-inch unit while the virtual cockpit is now a 10-inch unit behind the steering wheel.

The new Kodiaq like its predecessors will be offered in both five-seat and seven-seat layouts of which India will get it exclusively in the latter. The feature list has been boosted with things like ambient lighting, climate control, wireless charging and a plethora of storage space all around. Skoda has also included a reverse camera, ADAS and for the first time Skoda has ditched leather for sustainable recycled materials including natural wool and polyester.

Engine, specifications and underpinnings

The Skoda Kodiaq for the first time will be offered as a plugin hybrid where the batteries offer a pure range of 100km and you can also DC fast charge the pack. Dubbed the Kodiaq iV, we expect this one to turn up in India a while after the new-gen car has been launched locally. The Indian market will get the Kodiaq with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol producing 200bhp/320Nm and mated to a seven-speed DCT. This powertrain gets AWD as standard. The new Kodiaq now moves to the new version of the MQB-EVO platform that also underpins the recently launched new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan.

India launch and competition

We expect this new-generation Kodiaq to come to India in 2024 and like its predecessors will be assembled at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant alongside the next-gen Skoda Octavia, Skoda Superb Volkswagen Tiguan and Tiguan AllSpace as well as cars like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in India.