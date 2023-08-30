India-bound Skoda Kodiaq and Superb interior teased

Debuts 13-inch floating touchscreen

Gear selector now moved to the steering column

Skoda has officially released the interior images of the next-generation Kodiaq and Superb.

New touchscreen and repositioned gear lever

The highlight of the new cabin is the free-floating 13-inch touchscreen which features the new digital cockpit interface. However, you can still find physical rotary dials lower down the centre console. These three rotary controls are called ‘Smart Dials’ by Skoda and they get a push-button function with haptic feedback and a digital display in them.

The two outer dials control the air-con temperature along with seat heating and ventilation. The centre dial controls up to four different functions – infotainment volume, fan speed, air direction, smart air conditioning, driving modes, and map zoom – which is configured via the infotainment system. There’s also a heads-up display along with the new 10-inch driver’s display. Moreover, the DSG gear selector is moved to the steering column. This liberates more space in the centre tunnel thus offering additional storage space. Lastly, for sustainability, the two new Skodas gets upholstery made from 100 per cent recycled polyester.

Skoda’s Simply Clever functions

Skodas are known for their Simply Clever features. The new-gen models also bring in some more features. This includes a new phone box with two smartphone charging pads paired with cooling functions. Then there are four USB-C ports of 45W capacity and one 15W USB-C port on the rear-view mirror. The ergo seats get massage functions while the rear seats get a new storage compartment in the centre tunnel.

In the Superb, the optional massage functions get 10 programs, with four-way adjustable lumbar support. Similarly in the Kodiaq, all four seats have heating functions along with a heated steering wheel, windscreen, and rear window.

New-gen Kodiaq and Superb

Both the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq and Superb are expected to go on sale in the international markets next year. India-debut will happen right after that.