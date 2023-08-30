Tata Nexon facelift variant-wise features leaked

- To be launched in September 2023

- Will be offered in petrol and diesel powertrain options

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Nexon facelift and the Nexon facelift EV in the country in the coming weeks. Ahead of its official launch, we have learned that the Nexon facelift will be offered in four variants, namely Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless.

These variants will also get an optional pack that can be identified with the ‘Plus (+)’ suffix. Meanwhile, the sunroof variant can be differentiated with the ‘S’ suffix.

Here we will list down variant-wise features of the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift.

Tata Nexon variant-wise features

Tata Nexon Smart LED headlamps with reflectors LED DRLs LED taillamps 16-inch steel wheels Two-spoke steering wheels Fabric seat upholstery Manual HVAC control Front power windows Digital instrument cluster Multiple drive modes Central locking Six airbags Electronic stability control Three-point seatbelt for all seats

Tata Nexon Smart+ (features over Smart variant) Rear power window Electric ORVMs Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Four speakers Steering-mounted controls Voice commands

Tata Nexon Pure+ (features over Smart+) LED headlamps Connecting LED taillamp strip Automatic headlamps Wheel caps Roof rails Dual-tone dashboard finish Soft-touch door pads Rear AC vents

Tata Nexon Creative (features over Pure+) Sequential LED DRLs with taillamps Rear wiper with washer Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured ORVMs 16-inch alloy wheels Leather-wrapped gear knob Auto-dimming IRVMs Height-adjustable driver’s seat Automatic climate control Push Start/Stop button Keyless entry Cooled glove box Paddle shifters (for automatic variants) Seven-inch TFT instrument cluster Rearview camera TPMS

Tata Nexon Creative+ (features over Creative) Front parking sensors 360-degree camera Cruise control Auto-folding ORVMs 10-25-inch infotainment screen

Tata Nexon Fearless (features over Creative+) Sequential LED welcome signature Fog lamps with cornering function Rear defogger Leather-wrapped steering wheel Front centre armrest 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster Air purifier Wireless charger Express cooling Rear armrest with cup holders 60:40 split folding rear seats

Tata Nexon Fearless+ (features over Fearless) Premium sound system with subwoofer Leatherette upholstery Ventilated front seats 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with slim bezel Connected car technology Over-the-air updates

Tata Nexon facelift launch timeline and competitions

We expect Tata Motors to launch the facelifted Nexon in the first half of September 2023. Upon its launch, the SUV will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.