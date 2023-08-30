CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift variant-wise features leaked

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - To be launched in September 2023

    - Will be offered in petrol and diesel powertrain options 

    Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Nexon facelift and the Nexon facelift EV in the country in the coming weeks. Ahead of its official launch, we have learned that the Nexon facelift will be offered in four variants, namely Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless.

    These variants will also get an optional pack that can be identified with the ‘Plus (+)’ suffix. Meanwhile, the sunroof variant can be differentiated with the ‘S’ suffix. 

    Here we will list down variant-wise features of the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift.

    Tata Nexon variant-wise features

    Tata Nexon Smart
    LED headlamps with reflectors
    LED DRLs
    LED taillamps
    16-inch steel wheels
    Two-spoke steering wheels
    Fabric seat upholstery
    Manual HVAC control
    Front power windows
    Digital instrument cluster
    Multiple drive modes
    Central locking
    Six airbags
    Electronic stability control
    Three-point seatbelt for all seats
    Tata Nexon Smart+ (features over Smart variant)
    Rear power window
    Electric ORVMs
    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
    Four speakers
    Steering-mounted controls
    Voice commands
    Tata Nexon Pure+ (features over Smart+)
    LED headlamps
    Connecting LED taillamp strip
    Automatic headlamps
    Wheel caps
    Roof rails
    Dual-tone dashboard finish
    Soft-touch door pads
    Rear AC vents
    Tata Nexon Creative (features over Pure+)
    Sequential LED DRLs with taillamps
    Rear wiper with washer
    Body-coloured door handles 
    Body-coloured ORVMs
    16-inch alloy wheels
    Leather-wrapped gear knob
    Auto-dimming IRVMs
    Height-adjustable driver’s seat
    Automatic climate control
    Push Start/Stop button
    Keyless entry
    Cooled glove box
    Paddle shifters (for automatic variants)
    Seven-inch TFT instrument cluster
    Rearview camera
    TPMS
    Tata Nexon Creative+ (features over Creative)
    Front parking sensors
    360-degree camera
    Cruise control
    Auto-folding ORVMs
    10-25-inch infotainment screen
    Tata Nexon Fearless (features over Creative+)
    Sequential LED welcome signature
    Fog lamps with cornering function
    Rear defogger
    Leather-wrapped steering wheel
    Front centre armrest
    10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
    Air purifier
    Wireless charger
    Express cooling
    Rear armrest with cup holders
    60:40 split folding rear seats
    Tata Nexon Fearless+ (features over Fearless)
    Premium sound system with subwoofer
    Leatherette upholstery
    Ventilated front seats
    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with slim bezel
    Connected car technology
    Over-the-air updates

    Tata Nexon facelift launch timeline and competitions

    We expect Tata Motors to launch the facelifted Nexon in the first half of September 2023. Upon its launch, the SUV will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger

