    EXCLUSIVE! Tata Nexon facelift variant names leaked

    Jay Shah

    EXCLUSIVE! Tata Nexon facelift variant names leaked

    - Will be offered in six variants

    - To be available in petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Nexon in the coming weeks, the variant names of the updated Nexon have been leaked. Tata Motors will move away from the usual nomenclature (XE, XM…) and will name the SUV variants differently. Read on to know the new variant names. 

    Nexon facelift variant names

    The soon-to-be-launced Nexon facelift will be offered in Smart, Smart+, Pure +, Creative+, Fearless, and Fearless+ variants. Out of these, we are already familiar with the Pure and Creative variants in the Punch lineup. However, Smart and Fearless trims are new and will be introduced in a Tata model’s variant lineup for the first time. 

    Nexon facelift: Expected features 

    When launched, the new Nexon will be equipped with new split LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin will also get a redesigned centre console with new gear shifter lever and a haptic-based aircon panel. 

    Nexon facelift launch date and rivals

    We expect Tata Motors to launch the new Nexon in mid-September. Post that, it will lock horns with Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
