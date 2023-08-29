CarWale
    Toyota Rumion launched; on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Rumion launched; on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Offered in three variants
    • Available in petrol and CNG guise

    Japanese carmaker, Toyota, launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Rumion, in India with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater MPV is broadly offered in three variants, namely S, G, and V, and can be had in both petrol and CNG guise in five exterior shades. 

    Here we list down the on-road prices of the all-new Toyota Rumion in the top 10 cities in India. 

    Toyota Rumion on-road prices

    CitiesBase variantTop variant
    MumbaiRs. 12.27 lakhRs. 16.24 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 12.77 lakhRs. 16.90 lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.08 lakhRs. 15.97 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.76 lakhRs. 16.89 lakh
    PuneRs. 12.27 lakhRs. 16.24 lakh
    LucknowRs. 11.82 lakhRs. 15.64 lakh
    IndoreRs. 11.99 lakhRs. 15.91 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.42 lakhRs. 15.11 lakh
    PatnaRs. 12.03 lakhRs. 15.91 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.57 lakhRs. 16.63 lakh 

    Rumion engine details

    At the heart of the Toyota Rumion is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine. The former belts out 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The CNG mill, on the other hand, churns out 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and comes paired solely with a five-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 20.51kmpl, while the CNG version returns a mileage of 26.11km/kg. 

    Toyota Rumion feature list

    Toyota Rumion Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Toyota Rumion comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, steering-mounted controls for audio and calling, automatic climate control, second-row roof-mounted AC vents, and Toyota I-connect with over 55 features.

