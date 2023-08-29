Toyota Rumion launched; on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Offered in three variants

Available in petrol and CNG guise

Japanese carmaker, Toyota, launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Rumion, in India with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater MPV is broadly offered in three variants, namely S, G, and V, and can be had in both petrol and CNG guise in five exterior shades.

Here we list down the on-road prices of the all-new Toyota Rumion in the top 10 cities in India.

Toyota Rumion on-road prices

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 12.27 lakh Rs. 16.24 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 12.77 lakh Rs. 16.90 lakh Delhi Rs. 12.08 lakh Rs. 15.97 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 12.76 lakh Rs. 16.89 lakh Pune Rs. 12.27 lakh Rs. 16.24 lakh Lucknow Rs. 11.82 lakh Rs. 15.64 lakh Indore Rs. 11.99 lakh Rs. 15.91 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 11.42 lakh Rs. 15.11 lakh Patna Rs. 12.03 lakh Rs. 15.91 lakh Chennai Rs. 12.57 lakh Rs. 16.63 lakh

Rumion engine details

At the heart of the Toyota Rumion is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine. The former belts out 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. The CNG mill, on the other hand, churns out 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and comes paired solely with a five-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 20.51kmpl, while the CNG version returns a mileage of 26.11km/kg.

Toyota Rumion feature list

In terms of features, the Toyota Rumion comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, steering-mounted controls for audio and calling, automatic climate control, second-row roof-mounted AC vents, and Toyota I-connect with over 55 features.