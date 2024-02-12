CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Rumion waiting period comes down in February 2024

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    16,825 Views
    Toyota Rumion waiting period comes down in February 2024
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Offered in three variants across five exterior hues

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga, the Rumion, in India in August 2023. This three-row MPV is available in three variants, namely S, G, and V, across five exterior paint schemes and two powertrain options. Now, with the overwhelming response from the Indian crowd, this Kia Carens-rival has started commanding a certain waiting period in the country.

    Customers planning to bring home the Rumion MPV will have to wait for 24 to 28 weeks from the day of booking. This period may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. Notably, the automaker has temporarily halted the bookings of the CNG variants of this model. We recommend contacting the nearest Toyota-authorised dealership for more information.

    Toyota Rumion Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the automaker has hiked the prices of the Rumion by up to Rs. 15,000. While the automatic variants get a price hike of up to Rs. 5,000, the manual variants are dearer by Rs. 15,000. After this price rise, this Ertiga-rival ranges between Rs. 10.44 lakh to Rs. 11.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Toyota Rumion Image
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti XL6 prices in India revised by up to Rs. 5,000
     Next 
    Skoda Octavia facelift teased in design sketches

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Rumion Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2551 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2511 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 25.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th JAN
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Rumion Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.45 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.25 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.46 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.15 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.59 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.21 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.58 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2551 Views
    13 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2511 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Rumion waiting period comes down in February 2024