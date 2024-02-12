Toyota Rumion waiting period comes down in February 2024

Prices in India start at Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in three variants across five exterior hues

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga, the Rumion, in India in August 2023. This three-row MPV is available in three variants, namely S, G, and V, across five exterior paint schemes and two powertrain options. Now, with the overwhelming response from the Indian crowd, this Kia Carens-rival has started commanding a certain waiting period in the country.

Customers planning to bring home the Rumion MPV will have to wait for 24 to 28 weeks from the day of booking. This period may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. Notably, the automaker has temporarily halted the bookings of the CNG variants of this model. We recommend contacting the nearest Toyota-authorised dealership for more information.

In other news, the automaker has hiked the prices of the Rumion by up to Rs. 15,000. While the automatic variants get a price hike of up to Rs. 5,000, the manual variants are dearer by Rs. 15,000. After this price rise, this Ertiga-rival ranges between Rs. 10.44 lakh to Rs. 11.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).