Maruti XL6 prices in India revised by up to Rs. 5,000

XL6 prices now start at Rs. 11.61 lakh

Offered in three variants

Maruti Suzuki recently revised the prices of select models in its range, applicable across the Nexa and Arena dealerships. In this article, we will take a closer look at the changes applicable to the XL6 MPV.

The Zeta MT, Zeta MT CNG, Alpha MT, Zeta AT, Alpha+ MT, and Alpha+ MT dual-tone variants of the XL6 receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,000. All other variants of the MPV, including Alpha AT, Alpha+ AT, and Alpha+ AT dual-tone witness a downward revision of Rs. 5,000.

The Maruti XL6 is currently priced from Rs. 11.61 lakh to Rs. 14.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), applicable to the Zeta MT and Alpha+ AT dual-tone variants, respectively. The model, which rivals the likes of the Kia Carens, is offered in three variants, namely Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+.