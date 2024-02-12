Maruti XL6 prices in India revised by up to Rs. 5,000

- XL6 prices now start at Rs. 11.61 lakh
- Offered in three variants
Maruti Suzuki recently revised the prices of select models in its range, applicable across the Nexa and Arena dealerships. In this article, we will take a closer look at the changes applicable to the XL6 MPV.
The Zeta MT, Zeta MT CNG, Alpha MT, Zeta AT, Alpha+ MT, and Alpha+ MT dual-tone variants of the XL6 receive a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,000. All other variants of the MPV, including Alpha AT, Alpha+ AT, and Alpha+ AT dual-tone witness a downward revision of Rs. 5,000.
The Maruti XL6 is currently priced from Rs. 11.61 lakh to Rs. 14.77 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), applicable to the Zeta MT and Alpha+ AT dual-tone variants, respectively. The model, which rivals the likes of the Kia Carens, is offered in three variants, namely Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+.