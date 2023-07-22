CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 waiting period in July 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 waiting period in July 2023

    - XL6 is offered in three variants 

    - Available in petrol and CNG guise

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the first MPV to be offered via the Nexa brand in India. The Ertiga-based people mover is currently available in three variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in petrol and CNG guise with manual and automatic gearboxes. In this article, we have listed the waiting period for the Maruti XL6 in July 2023.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 variants and waiting period

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The XL6 can be had in Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha Plus variants. Customers looking to book the MPV might have to wait for four to 16 weeks, depending on the variant one chooses. This may vary as per the location, colour, engine option, stock availability, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti-authorised Nexa dealerships to get more information.

    Engine and specifications of Maruti XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Gear Selector Dial

    Mechanically, the XL6 is equipped with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit with paddle shifters. Also on offer is a factory-fitted CNG kit option limited to the Zeta variant.

    Recent Maruti Suzuki news

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki has recently revised the features list of multiple models, namely, Grand Vitara, Brezza, and Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
