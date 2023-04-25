Maruti Suzuki upgrades its entire fleet to BS6 Phase 2

- All models are now compliant with BS6 Phase-II RDE regulations

- All vehicles are now equipped with ESC safety feature as well

Maruti Suzuki has upgraded its entire line-up according to BS6 Phase 2 regulations. All its hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs, and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BS6 Phase 2 Real Driving Emissions (RDE) regulations. Moreover, they are now compatible with E20 fuel as well. The new RDE-compliant Maruti Suzuki cars feature an enhanced On-board Diagnostics system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time, which notifies drivers in case of any malfunction.

Along with the BS6 upgrade, the line-up has also received a safety update in the form of electronic stability control. This system basically detects when the vehicle is losing control. It then assists in maintaining traction by optimally controlling engine output and braking force to each wheel to bring the vehicle under control.

Commenting on the rollout of the updated Maruti Suzuki range, C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles. Be it with the Advanced Dual Jet, Dual VVT technology, Progressive Smart Hybrid, or Intelligent Electric Hybrid system. The Government of India’s drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan. During this upgrade, Maruti Suzuki also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping our cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally. With this, Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs are now safer than ever before and better for the environment, as well.”