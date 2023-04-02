CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Black Edition showcased at dealerships

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Available only in Alpha and Alpha+ variants

    - Also on offer is a Limited Edition accessory package 

    Maruti Suzuki had launched the Black Edition of its Nexa cars in January this year. The brand announced this edition to celebrate its 40th anniversary in India. All Nexa models including the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Grand Vitara, and XL6 are now offered in a new Pearl Midnight Black exterior hue as part of this special edition.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Black Edition of the XL6 too has started to arrive at the Nexa outlets in India. Like in the case of other Nexa cars, this edition is only offered in the Alpha and Alpha+ variants. Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering a limited edition accessory package for the cars that include an exterior body kit, interior styling kit, seat covers, and garnish kit. 

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Right Side View

    In terms of features, the MPV comes equipped with a new seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a roof-mounted AC for rear passengers. 

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Left Side View

    Powering the Black Edition XL6 is the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine producing 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque along with smart hybrid technology. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a new six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. 

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    ₹ 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
