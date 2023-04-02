Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of all models by 0.8 per cent

- Price hike to be levied across all models

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of 0.8 per cent across its model range. The revision is applicable from 1 April, 2023 and is calculated on the ex-showroom prices of the models. After January, this is the second price imposed by Maruti Suzuki in 2023.

The model-wise new prices will be disclosed by the company soon. Presently, the brand has 15 cars in its line-up of which 13 are also offered in CNG variants. Notably, Maruti’s entire Arena range of models have a CNG fuel alternative. And if you are planning on buying one, here’s a detailed model-wise waiting period list that will help you make a buying decision.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx crossover in India this month. The Maruti Fronx is based on the Baleno and has already raked up over 15,500 bookings. The engine options for the Fronx include a 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. Also in the pipeline is the Maruti Jimny SUV, prices of which are expected to be announced next month.