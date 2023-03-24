Maruti Fronx receives 15,500 bookings; to be launched in India soon

- Maruti Fronx prices in India to be revealed in the coming weeks

- The model has already begun reaching local dealerships

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, and bookings are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000. The carmaker has further confirmed that the model will be launched in India soon.

According to Maruti, the Baleno-based Fronx has received a total of 15,500 bookings to date. The model has already started arriving at dealerships across the country, hinting that its price announcement is right around the corner.

At the heart of the 2023 Fronx will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 99bhp and 147Nm of torque and a 1.2-litre NA petrol mill producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. In the transmission department, the options will include a five-speed manual unit, an AMT unit, and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We had an opportunity to take a closer look at the Fronx, and our report is now live on the website.

The new Maruti Fronx will be offered in five variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. Customers will be able to purchase the model in a total of eight paintjobs, such as Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthern Brown, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Earthern Brown with a Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with a Bluish Black roof. Last week, the Fronx was also spotted alongside the Grand Vitara, giving us a better idea about its dimensions.