2023 Tata Altroz revised mileage revealed

- Fuel efficiency increased by 0.70kmpl

- Now comes with the new BS6 Phase 2 compliant engines

Tata Motors has already updated its Safari and Harrier SUVs with the new RDE and BS6 Phase 2 compliant engines and is currently working on updating other vehicles in its portfolio. With this, the manufacturer has also revealed that the new 2023 Tata Altroz now gets improved fuel efficiency.

Previously, the BS6-complaint Altroz in its petrol and diesel guises had a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.6kmpl and 23kmpl, respectively. Now, with the revised BS6 Phase 2 engines, the new figure stands at 19.30kmpl and 23.60kmpl for the petrol and diesel variants, respectively.

Mechanically, Tata Altroz is powered by 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol engines are tuned to produce 85bhp and 108bhp, respectively, while the oil burner churns out 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. The diesel engine can be only had in a five-speed manual while the petrol variant is available in a five-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Tata Motors is also working on a CNG variant of the Altroz that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. We expect it to be launched officially in the coming months.