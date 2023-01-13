Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variants explained; bookings open

Maruti Suzuki has upped its game by revealing the much-awaited off-roader, the Jimny and its urban SUV, Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi. Both vehicles are already available to book with a token amount of Rs 11,000 at any Nexa dealership across the country.

Powering the Fronx SUV is a 1.0-litre boosterjet engine and a 1.2-litre dual jet petrol engine. The former produces 99bhp and 147Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual or six-speed torque convertor. The latter comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT unit producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. There are five mono-tone and three dual-tone colours to choose from, including Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, Splendid Silver, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof.

Features which are standard across the range include ESP, hill hold assist, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, three-point ELR seat belts, rear defogger, ISOFIX, keyless entry, dual-tone interior, rear foldable seats 60:40 split, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control, roof end spoiler, shark fin antenna, and a flat bottom steering wheel. Following are the variant-wise features in addition to the standard feature list in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma

Manual IRVM

Gear shift indicator (manual only)

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Halogen projector

Steel wheel with cover

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta (features over Sigma trim)

Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment unit

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice assistant

OTA updates

USB and Bluetooth connectivity

Four speaker setup

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering wheel mounted controls

NEXWave grille with chrome garnish

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Rear parcel tray

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (features over Delta trim)

LED multi-reflector headlamps

LED DRLs

Automatic headlamps with follow-me function

Alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta (features over Delta+ trim)

Side and curtain airbags

Rearview camera

Two tweeters

MID in the instrument cluster

Wireless charger

Paddle shifter (AT only)

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Engine push start/stop with a smart key

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front centre armrest

Rear AC vents

Rear Type-A and Type-C USB charging sockets

Front footwell illumination

Connected LED taillight with LED strip

Rear wiper and washer

Chrome-plated inside door handles

Suzuki Connect suite

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha (features over Zeta trim)

Head-up display

360-degree camera

Auto IRVM

Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

Arkamys Surround Sense

Cruise control

Auto electrically-foldable ORVMs

Precision-cut alloy wheels

UV cut glass

Dual-tone exterior colour option

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

The Suzuki Connect suite which is available with the two top-spec trims, Zeta and Alpha includes features like emergency alert, breakdown notification, geofence, valet alert, remote AC control, smartwatch connectivity, low fuel or low range alert, over speed alert, AC idling, door lock status, seat belt alert, headlamps and hazard light access, live vehicle tracking, navigate to car function, and view or share trip history feature.