    Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variants explained; bookings open

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variants explained; bookings open

    Maruti Suzuki has upped its game by revealing the much-awaited off-roader, the Jimny and its urban SUV, Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi. Both vehicles are already available to book with a token amount of Rs 11,000 at any Nexa dealership across the country.

    Powering the Fronx SUV is a 1.0-litre boosterjet engine and a 1.2-litre dual jet petrol engine. The former produces 99bhp and 147Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual or six-speed torque convertor. The latter comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT unit producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. There are five mono-tone and three dual-tone colours to choose from, including Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, Splendid Silver, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof.

    Features which are standard across the range include ESP, hill hold assist, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, three-point ELR seat belts, rear defogger, ISOFIX, keyless entry, dual-tone interior, rear foldable seats 60:40 split, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control, roof end spoiler, shark fin antenna, and a flat bottom steering wheel. Following are the variant-wise features in addition to the standard feature list in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma

    Manual IRVM

    Gear shift indicator (manual only)

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    Halogen projector

    Steel wheel with cover

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta (features over Sigma trim)

    Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment unit

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Voice assistant

    OTA updates

    USB and Bluetooth connectivity

    Four speaker setup

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Steering wheel mounted controls

    NEXWave grille with chrome garnish

    Turn indicators on ORVMs

    Rear parcel tray

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (features over Delta trim)

    LED multi-reflector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Automatic headlamps with follow-me function

    Alloy wheels

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta (features over Delta+ trim)

    Side and curtain airbags

    Rearview camera

    Two tweeters

    MID in the instrument cluster

    Wireless charger

    Paddle shifter (AT only)

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Engine push start/stop with a smart key

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front centre armrest

    Rear AC vents

    Rear Type-A and Type-C USB charging sockets

    Front footwell illumination

    Connected LED taillight with LED strip

    Rear wiper and washer

    Chrome-plated inside door handles

    Suzuki Connect suite

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha (features over Zeta trim)

    Head-up display

    360-degree camera

    Auto IRVM

    Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

    Arkamys Surround Sense

    Cruise control

    Auto electrically-foldable ORVMs

    Precision-cut alloy wheels

    UV cut glass

    Dual-tone exterior colour option

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    The Suzuki Connect suite which is available with the two top-spec trims, Zeta and Alpha includes features like emergency alert, breakdown notification, geofence, valet alert, remote AC control, smartwatch connectivity, low fuel or low range alert, over speed alert, AC idling, door lock status, seat belt alert, headlamps and hazard light access, live vehicle tracking, navigate to car function, and view or share trip history feature.

