Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variants explained; bookings open

Maruti Suzuki has upped its game by revealing the much-awaited off-roader, the Jimny and its urban SUV, Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi. Both vehicles are already available to book with a token amount of Rs 11,000 at any Nexa dealership across the country.
Powering the Fronx SUV is a 1.0-litre boosterjet engine and a 1.2-litre dual jet petrol engine. The former produces 99bhp and 147Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual or six-speed torque convertor. The latter comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT unit producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in five variants including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. There are five mono-tone and three dual-tone colours to choose from, including Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, Splendid Silver, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof.
Features which are standard across the range include ESP, hill hold assist, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, three-point ELR seat belts, rear defogger, ISOFIX, keyless entry, dual-tone interior, rear foldable seats 60:40 split, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control, roof end spoiler, shark fin antenna, and a flat bottom steering wheel. Following are the variant-wise features in addition to the standard feature list in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma
Manual IRVM
Gear shift indicator (manual only)
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Halogen projector
Steel wheel with cover
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta (features over Sigma trim)
Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment unit
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Voice assistant
OTA updates
USB and Bluetooth connectivity
Four speaker setup
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Steering wheel mounted controls
NEXWave grille with chrome garnish
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Rear parcel tray
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (features over Delta trim)
LED multi-reflector headlamps
LED DRLs
Automatic headlamps with follow-me function
Alloy wheels
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta (features over Delta+ trim)
Side and curtain airbags
Rearview camera
Two tweeters
MID in the instrument cluster
Wireless charger
Paddle shifter (AT only)
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Engine push start/stop with a smart key
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front centre armrest
Rear AC vents
Rear Type-A and Type-C USB charging sockets
Front footwell illumination
Connected LED taillight with LED strip
Rear wiper and washer
Chrome-plated inside door handles
Suzuki Connect suite
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha (features over Zeta trim)
Head-up display
360-degree camera
Auto IRVM
Nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system
Arkamys Surround Sense
Cruise control
Auto electrically-foldable ORVMs
Precision-cut alloy wheels
UV cut glass
Dual-tone exterior colour option
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
The Suzuki Connect suite which is available with the two top-spec trims, Zeta and Alpha includes features like emergency alert, breakdown notification, geofence, valet alert, remote AC control, smartwatch connectivity, low fuel or low range alert, over speed alert, AC idling, door lock status, seat belt alert, headlamps and hazard light access, live vehicle tracking, navigate to car function, and view or share trip history feature.