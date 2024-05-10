CarWale
    2024 Renault Triber: Tech, Features, SUV styling, Versatility and more!

    CarWale Team

    2024 Renault Triber: Tech, Features, SUV styling, Versatility and more!

    Life with a Renault Triber is a lot about learning to never settle. Its generosity and insightful approach towards a wholesome ownership experience elevates your expectations and then, you can simply never settle for anything else.

    Renault Triber Infotainment System

    This becomes evident from the instance you set foot into the Triber’s roomy cabin.Why would you settle for one screen when you can have two?! The Renault Triber gets you exactly that! First up, you get a clean and contemporary 7-inch TFT instrument cluster but then, you also get a neatly integrated 8-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution display! Be it music, efficiency stats, bluetooth phone connectivity or, of course, navigation on the go., this screen has you covered.

    Renault Triber Dashboard

    You’ve also got elements like the push-button start-stop button, the steering mounted phone and audio controls, and a really cool smart access card that unlocks the door based on your proximity to it. What will certainly impress you even more is the inclusion of over 15 safety features! Be it front and side airbags, a hill-start assist system or the electronic stability programme, the Triber has you and your loved ones secured at all times. See what we mean by the Triber teaching you a thing or two about not settling?

    Renault Triber Left Rear Three Quarter

    It’s the same story on the outside as well. Of course, we’ve grown up expecting 7-seaters to look boring but the Triber is anything but! It exudes pleasant, European lines, no matter which angle of it you look at and it has the sort of styling that will make everyone, from the youngest to the oldest in your family fall in love with it. It also looks very young and sporty, which is perfect for Friday evenings out with your friends and colleagues, when it’s time to party!

    Renault Triber Left Side View

    We’re sure you can relate to this bit: colleagues who party together, holiday together too! Team outings? The Triber was designed to make those bright and cheerful, and you’re going to become an office favourite for how comfortable the Triber makes a long drive in any of its 7 seats. It doesn’t stop at justoffering an admirable amount of space in all its three rows - it also offers really good ride quality. What makes it even sweeter is that it handles with poise, no matter what you throw at it.

    Renault Triber Front View

    Another aspect of the Triber that deserves mention is its ability to make you feel at home, no matter what the environment. What many of us often overlook - because the Triber is just so nice and car-like to drive and be driven around in - is that underneath, it’s got a fair bit of SUV DNA. It’s got tough underpinnings and, because it has such easy dynamics, it’s also a lot of fun to take it into places others simply wouldn’t dare. Be it the eager 1-litre petrol engine, the rugged suspension, the 182mm ground clearance or just its overall stance and balance, the Triber doesn’t stop at being your weekday hero - it goes on to emerge as your weekend hero as well!

    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
