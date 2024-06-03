Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun to get six airbags as standard

Part of India 2.0 product portfolio

Both cars get a five-star safety rating

Volkswagen India has announced that all variants of the Virtus and Taigun will get six airbags as standard. As a result, the carmaker has expanded its car line-up with more German-engineered and safer products.

The VW Taigun compact SUV and the Virtus sedan have already scored five stars in the Global NCAP safety crash tests. Both are based on the brand's MQB-A0-IN platform and have recorded near-perfect scores in adult and child occupant protection. The body shells of these cars were rated as stable in the crash tests and capable of withstanding higher loadings. Apart from the six airbags, the safety suite includes a seatbelt reminder system, seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters, ABS with EBD, ESC, and rear parking sensors.

The standardisation of six airbags across the portfolio is a great initiative as the government also plans to up the safety quotient of cars in India. Over one lakh five-star GNCAP safety-rated India 2.0 cars have been sold by Volkswagen. The Taigun alone contributed to 61 per cent of this milestone and 40 per cent of buyers have opted for the top-spec GT Line variants. Now, with the adoption of this safety measure in lower trims, more families will automatically choose a safer car.