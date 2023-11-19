CarWale
    Best 7-seater cars under Rs. 12 lakh in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Best 7-seater cars under Rs. 12 lakh in India

    The Indian car market has seen a shift in recent years and the MPV class has become a niche segment. In contrast, many manufacturers are focusing on gaining more market share from the growing SUV segment. However, few of them are still betting strongly on their MPV offerings. In this article, we have listed the best seven-seater cars that one can purchase in India right now with a budget of Rs. 12 lakh or less.

    Renault Triber

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Renault Triber is currently the most affordable seven-seater model one can buy in the country. When launched, the MPV was well received by consumers looking to get a seven-seater in a budget of a hatchback or a compact sedan. The three-row French MPV is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom) across five variants. It comes equipped with a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

    Rear Seats

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was an instant hit during the ‘more space at less cost’ era. It came with a tagline of LUV – Life Utility Vehicle, at an aggressive introductory price of Rs. 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Since then, the model has undergone couple of facelifts and has evolved into becoming one of the best-selling Maruti products in India. Later, the automaker also introduced a six-seater version of the Ertiga in the form of XL6 under its premium Nexa outlets. The Maruti Ertiga is currently offered with petrol and CNG powertrain options at a starting price of Rs. 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Rear Row Seat Leg Rests

    Kia Carens

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia India launched the Carens MPV in the country in 2022 after its debut in December 2021. The Carens is the Korean automaker’s answer to Maruti’s Ertiga and XL6 with a more modern design and premium features. The brand calls it an RV (Recreational Vehicle) and can be had in seven variants, namely, Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, Luxury (O), Luxury Plus, and the recently launched X-Line variant. The Carens is currently on sale with petrol and diesel engine options at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.45 lakh.

    Rear Seats

    Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are not MPVs but offer seven-seat configurations in the same budget range. They both are diesel-only models with Bolero being more raw to its nature and Bolero Neo which replaces the TUV300 offers more urban design and character. The Bolero and Bolero Neo are listed on sale at a starting price of Rs. 9.79 lakh and Rs. 9.64 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Rear Seats
    Hyundai’s full-size electric SUV Ioniq 7 spied on test

