Hyundai’s full-size electric SUV Ioniq 7 spied on test

- Long range version with over 400km of range

- Reveal expected next year

With the Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6 out of the pipeline, the next big Hyundai EV debut will be the Ioniq 7. The brand has started testing the Kia EV9-based all-electric SUV, the Ioniq 7, on German roads. This three-row electric vehicle was first shown as the ‘Seven Concept’ in late 2021. The carmaker is planning to reveal the model sometime in 2024.

As seen in the spy pictures, although heavily disguised, the Ioniq 7 flaunts familiar front fascia with an upright bonnet, slim LED DRLs, and bumper-mounted vertically stacked LED headlamps. Other exterior highlights include roof rails, a blacked-out roof, flared wheel arches, body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, and an extended roofline seamlessly blending into the rear profile.

At the rear, it is expected to get a clean and minimal design with vertical LED taillights setup. Moreover, just like its electric siblings, the Ioniq 7 is likely to get flushed door handles and a pixel theme all over the place.

The Ioniq 7 is built on the brand’s e-GMP electric platform which also underpins the Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and EV9. Apart from the platform, the Ioniq 7 will also share its powertrain with the EV9. It could be offered in multiple variants. We expect the entry-level variant to be powered by a 76.1kWh battery pack mated to a rear-mounted motor producing close to 350Nm of torque. Hyundai could also offer it with a long-range version powered by a 99.8kWh battery unit with a driving range of over 400km.