    India car sales analysed – October 2023

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    3,502 Views
    India car sales analysed – October 2023

    With the onset of the festive season from October 2023, car manufacturers have witnessed increased demands resulting in higher sales numbers in the previous month. With ten days of Navratri being the key contributor, a total of 3,53,990 cars were retailed in the previous month.

    Which carmakers recorded high volumes in October 2023?

    Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki bagged the top position with 1,45,047 units sold in October 2023. Here are the top-selling cars from Maruti’s stable

    ModelSales (units)
    Maruti Suzuki Swift20,598
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno16,594
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza16,050
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga14,209
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire14,699

    Hyundai

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai India ranked second in the sales chart by recording a total of 50,713 units in the last month.

    ModelSales (units)
    Hyundai Creta13,077
    Hyundai Venue11,581
    Hyundai Exter8,097
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios6,552

    Tata Motors

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Clinching the third position is Tata Motors with 48,858 cars retailed in October 2023. The Nexon continues to be the brand’s best-seller, followed by Punch and Tiago.

    ModelSales (units)
    Tata Nexon16,887
    Tata Punch15,317
    Tata Tiago5,356
    Tata Altroz 5,984

    While these three OEMs claimed the top positions, other brands like Mahindra, Kia, and Toyota also registered positive sales in the previous month with 35,169 units, 21,086 units, and 18,195 units sold, respectively.

     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio N on-road prices in top 10 cities in November 2023

