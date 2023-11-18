India car sales analysed – October 2023

Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai , and Tata Motors register highest sales

1,40,082 vehicles sold in 10 days of Navratri

With the onset of the festive season from October 2023, car manufacturers have witnessed increased demands resulting in higher sales numbers in the previous month. With ten days of Navratri being the key contributor, a total of 3,53,990 cars were retailed in the previous month.

Which carmakers recorded high volumes in October 2023?

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki bagged the top position with 1,45,047 units sold in October 2023. Here are the top-selling cars from Maruti’s stable

Model Sales (units) Maruti Suzuki Swift 20,598 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,594 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 16,050 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 14,209 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 14,699

Hyundai

Hyundai India ranked second in the sales chart by recording a total of 50,713 units in the last month.

Model Sales (units) Hyundai Creta 13,077 Hyundai Venue 11,581 Hyundai Exter 8,097 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 6,552

Tata Motors

Clinching the third position is Tata Motors with 48,858 cars retailed in October 2023. The Nexon continues to be the brand’s best-seller, followed by Punch and Tiago.

Model Sales (units) Tata Nexon 16,887 Tata Punch 15,317 Tata Tiago 5,356 Tata Altroz 5,984

While these three OEMs claimed the top positions, other brands like Mahindra, Kia, and Toyota also registered positive sales in the previous month with 35,169 units, 21,086 units, and 18,195 units sold, respectively.