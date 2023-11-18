India car sales analysed – October 2023

- Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors register highest sales
- 1,40,082 vehicles sold in 10 days of Navratri
With the onset of the festive season from October 2023, car manufacturers have witnessed increased demands resulting in higher sales numbers in the previous month. With ten days of Navratri being the key contributor, a total of 3,53,990 cars were retailed in the previous month.
Which carmakers recorded high volumes in October 2023?
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki bagged the top position with 1,45,047 units sold in October 2023. Here are the top-selling cars from Maruti’s stable
|Model
|Sales (units)
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|20,598
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|16,594
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|16,050
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|14,209
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|14,699
Hyundai
Hyundai India ranked second in the sales chart by recording a total of 50,713 units in the last month.
|Model
|Sales (units)
|Hyundai Creta
|13,077
|Hyundai Venue
|11,581
|Hyundai Exter
|8,097
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|6,552
Tata Motors
Clinching the third position is Tata Motors with 48,858 cars retailed in October 2023. The Nexon continues to be the brand’s best-seller, followed by Punch and Tiago.
|Model
|Sales (units)
|Tata Nexon
|16,887
|Tata Punch
|15,317
|Tata Tiago
|5,356
|Tata Altroz
|5,984
While these three OEMs claimed the top positions, other brands like Mahindra, Kia, and Toyota also registered positive sales in the previous month with 35,169 units, 21,086 units, and 18,195 units sold, respectively.