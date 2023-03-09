2023 World Car of the Year contender list revealed

- Hyundai Ioniq 6 nominated in three categories

- Winners to be announced on 5 April

The shortlisted contenders for the 2023 World Car of the Year have been announced. Divided under six ‘World Car Awards’ categories, the results will be revealed on 5 April at the New York Auto Show. Let’s take a look at the top finalists under each category.

2023 World Car of the Year (WCOTY)

Out of the 10 shortlisted cars that included the Honda HR-V, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 2 Series Coupe, Nissan Z, and Alfa Romeo Tonale, the jury has selected the below mentioned three finalists for the top-tier award.

BMW X1/iX1

Kia Niro

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Top five finalists in 2023 World Electric Vehicle category

BMW i7

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Genesis GV60

Kia Niro EV

Lucid Air

Top three finalists - Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i7, Lucid Air

Top five finalists in 2023 World Luxury Car category

Top three finalists - BMW 7 Series/i7, Genesis G90, Lucid Air

Top five finalists in 2023 World Performance Car category

Kia EV6 GT

Nissan Z

Porsche 911 (992) GT3 RS

BMW M4 CSL

Toyota GR Corolla

Top three finalists - Kia EV6 GT, Toyota GR Corolla, Nissan Z

Top three finalists in 2023 World Urban Car category

There were only three entries in the World Urban Car category and thus, all of them automatically have been shortlisted as finalists.

Citroen C3

Volkswagen Taigo/Nivus

ORA Funky Cat/Haomao

Top five finalists in 2023 World Car Design of the Year category

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Land Rover Range Rover

Lucid Air

Nissan Z

Cadillac Lyriq

Top three finalists - Land Rover Range Rover, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lucid Air.