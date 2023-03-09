2023 World Car of the Year contender list revealed

- Hyundai Ioniq 6 nominated in three categories
- Winners to be announced on 5 April
The shortlisted contenders for the 2023 World Car of the Year have been announced. Divided under six ‘World Car Awards’ categories, the results will be revealed on 5 April at the New York Auto Show. Let’s take a look at the top finalists under each category.
2023 World Car of the Year (WCOTY)
Out of the 10 shortlisted cars that included the Honda HR-V, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 2 Series Coupe, Nissan Z, and Alfa Romeo Tonale, the jury has selected the below mentioned three finalists for the top-tier award.
Top five finalists in 2023 World Electric Vehicle category
- BMW i7
- Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Genesis GV60
- Kia Niro EV
- Lucid Air
Top three finalists - Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i7, Lucid Air
Top five finalists in 2023 World Luxury Car category
- Land Rover Range Rover
- Range Rover Sport
- Lucid Air
- BMW 7 Series/i7
- Genesis G90
Top three finalists - BMW 7 Series/i7, Genesis G90, Lucid Air
Top five finalists in 2023 World Performance Car category
- Kia EV6 GT
- Nissan Z
- Porsche 911 (992) GT3 RS
- BMW M4 CSL
- Toyota GR Corolla
Top three finalists - Kia EV6 GT, Toyota GR Corolla, Nissan Z
Top three finalists in 2023 World Urban Car category
There were only three entries in the World Urban Car category and thus, all of them automatically have been shortlisted as finalists.
- Citroen C3
- Volkswagen Taigo/Nivus
- ORA Funky Cat/Haomao
Top five finalists in 2023 World Car Design of the Year category
- Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Land Rover Range Rover
- Lucid Air
- Nissan Z
- Cadillac Lyriq
Top three finalists - Land Rover Range Rover, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Lucid Air.