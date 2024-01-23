BMW i7 gets dearer by up to Rs. 10 lakh

Gets a claimed range of up to 560km

Last month, BMW India announced that it would hike the prices of all its cars by up to 2 per cent. Now, the automaker has revealed the exact quantum of prices. With this update, the brand’s flagship electric sedan, the i7, gets expensive by up to Rs. 10 lakh.

Available in two variants, namely xDrive60 M Sport and M70 xDrive, only the former gets the above-mentioned price hike, while the prices for the latter remain unchanged. After the price revision, this luxury electric sedan starts from Rs. 2,13,00,000 and goes all the way up to Rs. 2,50,00,000 (both prices, ex-showroom).

Inside, the i7 gets a 31.3-inch BMW theatre screen at the rear, 36-speaker Bowers and Wilkins diamond surround sound system, 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, powered front and rear seats with massage function, and ambient lighting.

Propelling the BMW i7 is a 101.7kWh battery pack that helps the dual motors produce 675bhp and 1,100Nm of torque and can be driven for up to 560km on a single, fully charged battery. This electric sedan can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.7 seconds and tops out at 250kmph.