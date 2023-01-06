CarWale

    BMW i7 and new 7 Series to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    273 Views
    BMW i7 and new 7 Series to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The 7 Series will enter its seventh-generation

    - The i7 will be the brand’s flagship electric sedan

    BMW is all set to introduce the new 7 Series and the i7 electric sedan at the brand’s Joyfest event in Mumbai. This is the second part of the festival, the first of which was held in Delhi last month, while the third part will be held in Bengaluru later this month.

    On the design front, the new-gen BMW 7 Series and the i7 adopt a similar style with a large kidney grille, new front and rear bumpers, split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Moving inside, the BMW i7 and 7 Series will come equipped with a large single piece screen on the dashboard that features the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 5.5-inch touch units on the rear doors to control various functions, and a 31-inch 8k theatre display that rolls down from the sky roof.

    At the heart of the BMW i7 will be a 101.7kWh battery pack paired with electric motors, with a claimed range of 512km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the next-gen 7 Series could be available with 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid systems as well as a range-topping 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top 5 cars sold in India in December 2022
     Next 
    Kia Sorento spied ahead of debut at Auto Expo 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW New 7 Series Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BMW New 7 Series Front View
    • BMW New 7 Series Right Rear Three Quarter
    • BMW New 7 Series Rear View
    • BMW New 7 Series Left Front Three Quarter
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4430 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    5895 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    ₹ 34.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 41.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 41.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 92.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4430 Views
    17 Likes
    BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW X6 35i M Sport Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    5895 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW i7 and new 7 Series to be launched in India tomorrow