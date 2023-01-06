BMW i7 and new 7 Series to be launched in India tomorrow

- The 7 Series will enter its seventh-generation

- The i7 will be the brand’s flagship electric sedan

BMW is all set to introduce the new 7 Series and the i7 electric sedan at the brand’s Joyfest event in Mumbai. This is the second part of the festival, the first of which was held in Delhi last month, while the third part will be held in Bengaluru later this month.

On the design front, the new-gen BMW 7 Series and the i7 adopt a similar style with a large kidney grille, new front and rear bumpers, split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights.

Moving inside, the BMW i7 and 7 Series will come equipped with a large single piece screen on the dashboard that features the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 5.5-inch touch units on the rear doors to control various functions, and a 31-inch 8k theatre display that rolls down from the sky roof.

At the heart of the BMW i7 will be a 101.7kWh battery pack paired with electric motors, with a claimed range of 512km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the next-gen 7 Series could be available with 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid systems as well as a range-topping 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor.