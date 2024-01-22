Tata Punch EV First Drive Review to go live tomorrow

Will go live at 4 pm tomorrow

Fourth EV in the Tata range

We have driven the recently launched Tata Punch EV but can’t tell you what that’s like..that is until 4 pm of tomorrow evening! We can tell you this though, we’ve driven a top-spec model with all the bells and whistles that Tata has for its newest EV.

Launched in India on 17 January, the Punch EV as its name suggests is an EV version of the Punchmini SUV with the same looks and similar cabin. But that’s where the similarities end. Underneath that grille-less face is a new platform, a 421km range and a host of features we can expect on the Punch facelift in 2025.

Prices for the Punch EV start at Rs 10.99 lakh and top out at Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It doesn’t have EV rivals as such but in the EV space takes on the MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV, and Tata Tigor EV as well as cars like the MG ZS EV.