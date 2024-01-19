Tata Punch EV detailed: All you need to know

Introductory starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh

Available with battery packs

New EV in India

Tata has kickstarted the year with a massive zap in the form of the Punch EV. Showcased at the start of 2024, this is Tata’s fourth EV for the Indian market and its most significant one in the last one year. Revealed with a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), it can be had in five variants and two battery pack options. With this new entrant, the Indian automaker now has four all-electric models in its portfolio.

Pricing and variants

The prices for the Punch EV start at Rs. 10.99 lakh and go to Rs. 14.49 lakh for the top-spec variant. It mildly overlaps with the Nexon EV in the base variant only wherein the latter is Rs 30,000 more expensive at the base level.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Punch EV:

Smart - Rs. 10.99 lakh

Smart+ - Rs. 11.49 lakh

Adventure - Rs. 11.99 lakh

Adventure LR - Rs. 12.99 lakh

Empowered - Rs. 12.79 lakh

Empowered LR - Rs. 13.99 lakh

Empowered+ - Rs. 13.29 lakh

Empowered+ LR - Rs. 14.49 lakh

Variants explained

The Punch EV is being offered in four trim levels across two battery options. The trims comprise the Smart, Smart+, Adventure, and Empowered. In this, the Smart and Empowered trim levels have plus (+) versions while both the Adventure and Empowered trims have long-range options.

Highlights of the Smart trim include LED headlamps and DRLs, regen function, ESP, and six airbags. Over the Smart variant, the Smart+ gets steering-mounted controls, all powered windows, six speakers for the infotainment system, and paddle shifters for the regen modes.

Moving to the Adventure variant, in comparison to the Smart trim, it gets cruise control, front fog lamps, seven-inch touchscreen, and a bejewelled control knob. This trim also comes with an optional sunroof as well as a 7.2KWh fast charger — both of which are priced at Rs. 50,000 each over the cost of the car.

Highlights of the Empowered variant include 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, air purifier, power mirrors, digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, optional sunroof, and a dual-tone paint scheme.

Finally, the fully loaded Empowered+ variant gets leatherette seats, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and the Arcade EV suite.

Cabin and feature list

To keep the interior familiar, Tata has fitted the Punch EV with the new design elements that it showcased in 2023. This includes a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and a redesigned HVAC panel with touch capacitive buttons.

Moreover, it also gets features such as automatic climate control, wireless charger, jewelled gear selector dial, electronic parking brake, six airbags, blind-spot monitor, and a 360-degree surround camera.

Powertrain options

Powering the Tata Punch EV is a single motor setup coupled with two battery pack options –a 25kWh unit and a 35kWh unit. While the former is made available with the standard-range version, the latter is offered in the long-range trims. The 25kWh unit’s motor produces 80bhp/114Nm and has a range of 315km while the 35kWh unit produces 120bhp/190Nm and has a range of 421km.

No real rivals?

Realistically speaking, the Punch EV has created a price niche for itself as it has competition on both sides of its pricing scale but not a variant for variant competition. If you had to sum up the segment, it would take on the base Tata Nexon EV, Citroen eC3, MG Comet, Tata Tigor EV, and the Tata Tiago EV.