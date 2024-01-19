CarWale
    Rolls-Royce Spectre launched in India at Rs. 7.50 crore

    Pawan Mudaliar

    855 Views
    Rolls-Royce Spectre launched in India at Rs. 7.50 crore
    • Gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 530km
    • Available in a single, fully loaded variant

    The British luxury automaker, Rolls-Royce has launched its first-ever fully electric car in India at a price tag of Rs. 7.50 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the brand’s foray into the electric segment, strengthening its plans to go all-electric by the end of 2030.

    On the design front, the Spectre sports the iconic illuminated Pantheon front grille with the Spirit of Ecstasy, split LED headlamps, sloping roofline, vertically stacked LED taillamps, and 21-inch aero-designed alloy wheels.

    Rolls-Royce Spectre Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, it comes loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment with wireless mobile connectivity, fully digital instrument cluster, dual-tone premium interior, illuminated panels on the door and dashboard, and a wide range of customisation options for seat upholstery and other interior panels.

    Built on the Rolls-Royce 3.0 platform, the Spectre sources its power from a 102kWh lithium-ion battery that can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 34 minutes using a 195kW DC fast charger. This pack helps the motors mounted on both front and rear axles to produce a combined output of 575bhp and 900Nm of torque. This luxury electric car accelerates from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds and gets a WLTP-claimed range of up to 530km on a single, fully charged battery.

    Rolls-Royce Spectre Image
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
