CarWale
    AD

    Rolls-Royce Spectre to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    628 Views
    Rolls-Royce Spectre to be launched in India tomorrow
    • To get a claimed range of 520km
    • First all-electric model of the automaker

    Rolls-Royce will launch its first all-electric luxury sedan, the Spectre in India tomorrow, 19 January, 2024. The Spectre is positioned between the Phantom and the Ghost and is likely to cost upward of Rs. 7 to 8 crore price point (ex-showroom).

    The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be powered by two electric motors mounted on each axle sourcing power from a 102kWh battery pack unit. These motors will send power to all four wheels and are capable of generating 575bhp and 900Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds with a WLTP-certified driving range of 520km on a single charge.

    Rolls-Royce Spectre Left Side View

    Talking about the design, the two-door Spectre, even though being electric, is unmistakably a Rolls-Royce. It gets the signature illuminated Pantheon Grille with the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ on top. Other design elements include an aero-designed alloy wheel with up to 23-inch profiles, sloping roofline, vertical LED taillights, and chrome garnish all around.

    Rolls-Royce Spectre Image
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW X1 prices hiked by up to Rs. 90,000

    Rolls-Royce Spectre Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Rolls-Royce Spectre Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123925 Views
    836 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 99.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.86 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 99.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12th JAN
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • rolls-royce-cars
    • other brands
    Rolls-Royce Phantom
    Rolls-Royce Phantom
    Rs. 9.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan
    Rs. 6.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Wraith
    Rolls-Royce Wraith
    Rs. 5.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Rolls-Royce-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    123925 Views
    836 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Rolls-Royce Spectre to be launched in India tomorrow