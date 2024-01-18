Rolls-Royce Spectre to be launched in India tomorrow

To get a claimed range of 520km

First all-electric model of the automaker

Rolls-Royce will launch its first all-electric luxury sedan, the Spectre in India tomorrow, 19 January, 2024. The Spectre is positioned between the Phantom and the Ghost and is likely to cost upward of Rs. 7 to 8 crore price point (ex-showroom).

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be powered by two electric motors mounted on each axle sourcing power from a 102kWh battery pack unit. These motors will send power to all four wheels and are capable of generating 575bhp and 900Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds with a WLTP-certified driving range of 520km on a single charge.

Talking about the design, the two-door Spectre, even though being electric, is unmistakably a Rolls-Royce. It gets the signature illuminated Pantheon Grille with the ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ on top. Other design elements include an aero-designed alloy wheel with up to 23-inch profiles, sloping roofline, vertical LED taillights, and chrome garnish all around.