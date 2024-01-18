Tata Punch EV: Variants explained

Punch EV prices in India start at Rs. 10.99 lakh

Deliveries to begin next week

Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The most affordable electric SUV offering from the brand, it rivals the likes of the Citroen eC3. Deliveries of the electric Punch are set to commence on 22 January.

The 2024 Tata Punch electric is powered by 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs, both paired with an electric motor to return a range of 315km and 421km, respectively, on a single full charge. The 25kWh unit produces 80bhp and 114Nm, while the 35kWh unit generates 120bhp and 190Nm. A 3.3kW AC wall box charger is standard, while the 7.2kW AC charger is available as an option at a premium of Rs. 50,000. Charging from 10-80 percent will take approximately 56 minutes with the help of a 50kW DC fast charger.

The new Punch EV is available in 10 colours, namely Empowered Oxide, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White, all of which get a dual-tone paint option as well. Further, customers can choose from five variants, including Smart, Smart+ Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Let us now take a look at the variant-wise features of the electric Tata Punch.

Tata Punch EV Smart (Medium Range) LED headlamps LED DRLs 15-inch steel wheels with covers New steering wheel with digital Tata logo Automatic climate control Phygital control panel Air purifier Multi-mode regen Six airbags ESP, HHA, ABS with EBD, and iTPMS Rear parking sensors Front door power windows Two drive modes (City and Sport) Height-adjustable driver seat Cooled glovebox Electric tailgate release Z Connect and Smartwatch connectivity 3.3kW wall box charger

Tata Punch EV Smart+ (Medium Range) Steering-mounted controls Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen Rear power windows Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system Four speakers and two tweeters Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Tata Punch EV Adventure (Medium and Long Range) LED projector headlamps Sequential front indicators Welcome and goodbye functions Cruise control Engine start-stop button LED fog lights with cornering function Jewelled control knob (Long Range only) Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function (Long Range only) Multi-drive modes (Long Range only) Hill descent control (Long Range only) All four disc brakes Hill hold control (Long Range only) 16-inch Hyperstyle steel wheels (Long Range only) Optional 7.2kW AC fast charger (Long Range only)

Tata Punch EV Adventure with sunroof (Medium and Long Range) Electric sunroof Automatic headlamps Rain-sensing wipers Dual-tone roof

Tata Punch EV Empowered (Medium and Long Range) Smart charging indicator 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Seven-inch instrument cluster Reverse parking camera Rear wiper and auto defogger Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Auto-dimming IRVM Auto headlamps Rain-sensing wipers Roof rails Front armrest Type-C charging port (45W) Shark-fin antenna 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Air purifier with AQI display Wireless mobile projection Rear armrest with cupholders SOS calling function Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Tata Punch EV Empowered with sunroof (Medium and Long Range) Voice-assisted electric sunroof Ambient lighting

Tata Punch EV Empowered+ (Medium and Long Range) 360-degree camera Blind spot monitor Arcade.EV app suite Leatherette seats Ventilated front seats Wireless smartphone charger 10.25-inch digital instrument console In-cockpit navigation Multiple voice assistants (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and “Hey Tata”)