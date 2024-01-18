CarWale
    Tata Punch EV: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Punch EV: Variants explained
    • Punch EV prices in India start at Rs. 10.99 lakh
    • Deliveries to begin next week

    Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The most affordable electric SUV offering from the brand, it rivals the likes of the Citroen eC3. Deliveries of the electric Punch are set to commence on 22 January.

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2024 Tata Punch electric is powered by 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs, both paired with an electric motor to return a range of 315km and 421km, respectively, on a single full charge. The 25kWh unit produces 80bhp and 114Nm, while the 35kWh unit generates 120bhp and 190Nm. A 3.3kW AC wall box charger is standard, while the 7.2kW AC charger is available as an option at a premium of Rs. 50,000. Charging from 10-80 percent will take approximately 56 minutes with the help of a 50kW DC fast charger.

    Tata Punch EV Rear View

    The new Punch EV is available in 10 colours, namely Empowered Oxide, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White, all of which get a dual-tone paint option as well. Further, customers can choose from five variants, including Smart, Smart+ Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Let us now take a look at the variant-wise features of the electric Tata Punch.

    Tata Punch EV Smart (Medium Range)

    LED headlamps

    LED DRLs

    15-inch steel wheels with covers

    New steering wheel with digital Tata logo

    Automatic climate control

    Phygital control panel

    Air purifier

    Multi-mode regen

    Six airbags

    ESP, HHA, ABS with EBD, and iTPMS

    Rear parking sensors

    Front door power windows

    Two drive modes (City and Sport)

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Cooled glovebox

    Electric tailgate release

    Z Connect and Smartwatch connectivity

    3.3kW wall box charger

    Tata Punch EV Smart+ (Medium Range)

    Steering-mounted controls

    Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen

    Rear power windows

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Tata Punch EV Adventure (Medium and Long Range)

    LED projector headlamps

    Sequential front indicators

    Welcome and goodbye functions

    Cruise control

    Engine start-stop button

    LED fog lights with cornering function

    Jewelled control knob (Long Range only)

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function (Long Range only)

    Multi-drive modes (Long Range only)

    Hill descent control (Long Range only)

    All four disc brakes

    Hill hold control (Long Range only)

    16-inch Hyperstyle steel wheels (Long Range only)

    Optional 7.2kW AC fast charger (Long Range only)

    Tata Punch EV Adventure with sunroof (Medium and Long Range)

    Electric sunroof

    Automatic headlamps

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Dual-tone roof

    Tata Punch EV Empowered (Medium and Long Range)

    Smart charging indicator

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Seven-inch instrument cluster

    Reverse parking camera

    Rear wiper and auto defogger

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Auto headlamps

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Roof rails

    Front armrest

    Type-C charging port (45W)

    Shark-fin antenna

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Air purifier with AQI display

    Wireless mobile projection

    Rear armrest with cupholders

    SOS calling function

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    Tata Punch EV Empowered with sunroof (Medium and Long Range)

    Voice-assisted electric sunroof

    Ambient lighting

    Tata Punch EV Empowered+ (Medium and Long Range)

    360-degree camera

    Blind spot monitor

    Arcade.EV app suite

    Leatherette seats

    Ventilated front seats

    Wireless smartphone charger

    10.25-inch digital instrument console

    In-cockpit navigation

    Multiple voice assistants (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and “Hey Tata”)

    Tata Punch EV Empowered+ (Medium and Long Range)

    Voice-assisted electric sunroof

    Ambient lighting

    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Rolls-Royce Spectre to be launched in India tomorrow

