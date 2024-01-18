Tata Punch EV: Variants explained

- Punch EV prices in India start at Rs. 10.99 lakh
- Deliveries to begin next week
Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The most affordable electric SUV offering from the brand, it rivals the likes of the Citroen eC3. Deliveries of the electric Punch are set to commence on 22 January.
The 2024 Tata Punch electric is powered by 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs, both paired with an electric motor to return a range of 315km and 421km, respectively, on a single full charge. The 25kWh unit produces 80bhp and 114Nm, while the 35kWh unit generates 120bhp and 190Nm. A 3.3kW AC wall box charger is standard, while the 7.2kW AC charger is available as an option at a premium of Rs. 50,000. Charging from 10-80 percent will take approximately 56 minutes with the help of a 50kW DC fast charger.
The new Punch EV is available in 10 colours, namely Empowered Oxide, Seaweed, Fearless Red, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White, all of which get a dual-tone paint option as well. Further, customers can choose from five variants, including Smart, Smart+ Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Let us now take a look at the variant-wise features of the electric Tata Punch.
Tata Punch EV Smart (Medium Range)
LED headlamps
LED DRLs
15-inch steel wheels with covers
New steering wheel with digital Tata logo
Automatic climate control
Phygital control panel
Air purifier
Multi-mode regen
Six airbags
ESP, HHA, ABS with EBD, and iTPMS
Rear parking sensors
Front door power windows
Two drive modes (City and Sport)
Height-adjustable driver seat
Cooled glovebox
Electric tailgate release
Z Connect and Smartwatch connectivity
3.3kW wall box charger
Tata Punch EV Smart+ (Medium Range)
Steering-mounted controls
Paddle shifters for multi-mode regen
Rear power windows
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers and two tweeters
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Tata Punch EV Adventure (Medium and Long Range)
LED projector headlamps
Sequential front indicators
Welcome and goodbye functions
Cruise control
Engine start-stop button
LED fog lights with cornering function
Jewelled control knob (Long Range only)
Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function (Long Range only)
Multi-drive modes (Long Range only)
Hill descent control (Long Range only)
All four disc brakes
Hill hold control (Long Range only)
16-inch Hyperstyle steel wheels (Long Range only)
Optional 7.2kW AC fast charger (Long Range only)
Tata Punch EV Adventure with sunroof (Medium and Long Range)
Electric sunroof
Automatic headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Dual-tone roof
Tata Punch EV Empowered (Medium and Long Range)
Smart charging indicator
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Seven-inch instrument cluster
Reverse parking camera
Rear wiper and auto defogger
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Auto-dimming IRVM
Auto headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Roof rails
Front armrest
Type-C charging port (45W)
Shark-fin antenna
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Air purifier with AQI display
Wireless mobile projection
Rear armrest with cupholders
SOS calling function
Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
Tata Punch EV Empowered with sunroof (Medium and Long Range)
Voice-assisted electric sunroof
Ambient lighting
Tata Punch EV Empowered+ (Medium and Long Range)
360-degree camera
Blind spot monitor
Arcade.EV app suite
Leatherette seats
Ventilated front seats
Wireless smartphone charger
10.25-inch digital instrument console
In-cockpit navigation
Multiple voice assistants (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and “Hey Tata”)
