Is this the MG Astor facelift?

Patent images leaked

Expected to arrive in India in 2025

The MG Astor is expected to get a major facelift next year and the car’s patent images, supposedly from the People's Republic of China, have been leaked. The images show the car retaining the coupe silhouette of the ZS but with a new face, headlamps, and a slightly re-profiled rear end as compared to the current car.

When the Astor turned up in 2021, it was quite loaded, offering features that were available in vehicles from at least one segment higher. We expect a repeat of not only the current feature list but also some more comfort-oriented features when this facelift of the Astor is launched. The facelift is also indicative of what will come for the ZS EV in terms of the updated exterior design.

The Astor is currently offered with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre NA diesel. The former is currently only offered with the top-spec variants while the latter is available across the range. It is a rival for the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Source