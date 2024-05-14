Exclusive! Maruti Fronx gets 2 new variants; prices revealed

- New Fronx variants' prices in India start at Rs. 8.93 lakh
- Get additional safety features
Maruti Suzuki has introduced two new variants in the Fronx range, with prices starting at Rs. 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). These new variants, which sit above the Delta+ variant, get additional safety features.
Compared to the Delta+ variant, the Delta+ (O) variant of the Maruti Fronx gets side and curtain airbags. Additionally, the spare wheel has been removed and is replaced with a tyre repair kit as standard. The Fronx Delta+ (O) commands a premium of Rs. 15,500 over the Delta+ variants.
For the uninitiated, the Fronx is available in six variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Zeta, and Alpha. Customers can choose from a 1.2-litre petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, or a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a CNG kit.
The following are the prices (ex-showroom) of the Fronx Delta+ variant:
|Variant
|Price
|Fronx Delta+ (O) MT
|Rs. 8.93 lakh
|Fronx Delta+ (O) AGS
|Rs. 9.43 lakh