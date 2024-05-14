Exclusive! Maruti Fronx gets 2 new variants; prices revealed

New Fronx variants' prices in India start at Rs. 8.93 lakh

Get additional safety features

Maruti Suzuki has introduced two new variants in the Fronx range, with prices starting at Rs. 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). These new variants, which sit above the Delta+ variant, get additional safety features.

Compared to the Delta+ variant, the Delta+ (O) variant of the Maruti Fronx gets side and curtain airbags. Additionally, the spare wheel has been removed and is replaced with a tyre repair kit as standard. The Fronx Delta+ (O) commands a premium of Rs. 15,500 over the Delta+ variants.

For the uninitiated, the Fronx is available in six variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Zeta, and Alpha. Customers can choose from a 1.2-litre petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, or a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a CNG kit.

The following are the prices (ex-showroom) of the Fronx Delta+ variant: