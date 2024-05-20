Top 3 highlights of the MG 100-Year special editions

Available across the MG portfolio except for the Gloster

Centenary is an exclusive limited edition

MG is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the launch of limited editions for the Hector, Astor, ZS EV, and the Comet EV. Here are the top three highlights of the special editions.

Evergreen exterior

The MG 100-Year Limited Editions sport an 'Evergreen' exterior with a dark British Green shade and a Starry Black roof. The other elements are finished in a dark shade and the cars feature a '100-Year Edition' badge on the tailgate.

All-black interior

The interior of the limited edition models features an all-black theme with '100-Year Edition' embroidered on the front headrests.

Evergreen theme

Though the interior is dark with the all-black theme, the carmaker has made sure to carry on the 'Evergreen' theme even on the head unit of the infotainment system.

Powertrain options for the MG 100-Year Limited Editions

There are no changes to the engine options or even the electric powertrain of the EVs. Customers can choose any of the engine and gearbox options currently on offer with the cars on sale.

MG 100-Year Limited Edition ex-showroom prices:

Hector – Rs. 21.20 lakh

Astor – Rs. 14.81 lakh

ZS EV – Rs. 24.18 lakh

Comet EV – Rs. 9.40 lakh