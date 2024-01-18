CarWale
    Tata Punch facelift coming in 2025

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Tata Punch facelift coming in 2025

    - Will be the first update since its introduction in 2021

    - To share design with the rest of the line-up

    Introduced in October 2021, the Tata Punch is due for an update. According to Tata’s track record, a mid-life update or facelift arrives typically after three years. With the Punch EV out now, the updated Punch is now expected to arrive sometime in the second half of 2025.

    In terms of styling, the Punch facelift will adopt the new design direction seen on the recently updated line-up – the Nexon facelift, Harrier and Safari facelift. This design language with sleeker DRLs, sculpted grille and bumper both fore and aft, and muscular creases all around will be part of the Punch facelift. It will be differentiable from the Punch EV in the same way the Nexon EV is distinct from the standard Nexon.

    Powertrain changes aren’t expected in the Punch facelift. It will get the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with both manual and AMT gearbox choices. The CNG version will also be launched alongside the petrol version. However, there will be a few differences between the newer Punch and its electric counterpart - similar to how there’s a difference between the Nexon and Nexon EV.

