Mahindra Bolero Neo prices hiked; now expensive by up to Rs. 33,300

Prices in India start from Rs. 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

N8 variant gets maximum price hike

Last month, Mahindra announced that it will increase the prices of its SUV starting from 1 January, 2024. Now, the automaker has rolled out the exact quantum of price hikes for all its cars, including the Bolero Neo. With the latest price revision, the Bolero Neo has become dearer by up to Rs. 33,300.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo can be had in four variants – N4, N8, N10, and N10(O). While the N8 variant gets a maximum price hike of Rs. 33,300, the N4 and the N10 variants are now expensive by Rs. 25,300 and Rs. 10,000, respectively. Notably, the prices of the N10(O) variant remain unchanged.

Mechanically, this three-row SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. The motor solely comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels.

The following are the revised ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Bolero Neo: