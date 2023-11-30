Mahindra clocks 2.85 lakh bookings across the model range

Mahindra receives an average of 51,000 fresh bookings each month

Cancellations stand at less than eight per cent per month

Mahindra recently revealed its open booking numbers as of November 2023, wherein the company registered over 2.85 lakh bookings. The carmaker has detailed the model-wise numbers as well as the number of average bookings per month.

As of November 2023, the Mahindra Scorpio N amassed 1.19 lakh bookings, followed by the Thar range with 76,000 open bookings, while their respective average bookings per month stand at 17,000 and 10,000 units.

The XUV700 registered 70,000 open bookings, and these numbers continue to grow by an average of 9,000 units per month. On the other hand, the carmaker registered 11,000 and 10,000 open bookings for the Bolero and the XUV range (including the XUV300 and XUV400), respectively, while the fresh bookings account for 9,000 units and 6,000 units, respectively.

Further, Mahindra continues to receive overall bookings of 51,000 units per month, while approximately 38,000 cars are billed each month. The cancellations for the brand amount to less than eight per cent every 30 days.