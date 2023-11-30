CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra clocks 2.85 lakh bookings across the model range

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    824 Views
    Mahindra clocks 2.85 lakh bookings across the model range
    • Mahindra receives an average of 51,000 fresh bookings each month
    • Cancellations stand at less than eight per cent per month

    Mahindra recently revealed its open booking numbers as of November 2023, wherein the company registered over 2.85 lakh bookings. The carmaker has detailed the model-wise numbers as well as the number of average bookings per month.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As of November 2023, the Mahindra Scorpio N amassed 1.19 lakh bookings, followed by the Thar range with 76,000 open bookings, while their respective average bookings per month stand at 17,000 and 10,000 units.

    The XUV700 registered 70,000 open bookings, and these numbers continue to grow by an average of 9,000 units per month. On the other hand, the carmaker registered 11,000 and 10,000 open bookings for the Bolero and the XUV range (including the XUV300 and XUV400), respectively, while the fresh bookings account for 9,000 units and 6,000 units, respectively.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Further, Mahindra continues to receive overall bookings of 51,000 units per month, while approximately 38,000 cars are billed each month. The cancellations for the brand amount to less than eight per cent every 30 days.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Exclusive! MG Gloster facelift spied testing for the first time in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6778 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8217 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    OLA Electric Sedan
    OLA Electric Sedan

    Rs. 15.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.95 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 16.81 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 15.73 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.84 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 16.58 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 16.33 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 15.64 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.84 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6778 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8217 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra clocks 2.85 lakh bookings across the model range