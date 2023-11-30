CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra clocks 2.85 lakh bookings across the model range

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    825 వ్యూస్
    Mahindra clocks 2.85 lakh bookings across the model range
    • Mahindra receives an average of 51,000 fresh bookings each month
    • Cancellations stand at less than eight per cent per month

    Mahindra recently revealed its open booking numbers as of November 2023, wherein the company registered over 2.85 lakh bookings. The carmaker has detailed the model-wise numbers as well as the number of average bookings per month.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As of November 2023, the Mahindra Scorpio N amassed 1.19 lakh bookings, followed by the Thar range with 76,000 open bookings, while their respective average bookings per month stand at 17,000 and 10,000 units.

    The XUV700 registered 70,000 open bookings, and these numbers continue to grow by an average of 9,000 units per month. On the other hand, the carmaker registered 11,000 and 10,000 open bookings for the Bolero and the XUV range (including the XUV300 and XUV400), respectively, while the fresh bookings account for 9,000 units and 6,000 units, respectively.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Further, Mahindra continues to receive overall bookings of 51,000 units per month, while approximately 38,000 cars are billed each month. The cancellations for the brand amount to less than eight per cent every 30 days.

    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     మునుపటి 
    Toyota to reinstitute old hybrid batteries
     తరువాత 
    Exclusive! MG Gloster facelift spied testing for the first time in India

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో ఎన్ గ్యాలరీ

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా25 Jun 2019
    6778 వ్యూస్
    32 లైక్స్
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా16 Aug 2019
    8217 వ్యూస్
    58 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • ఎస్‍యువి
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    మహీంద్రా థార్
    మహీంద్రా థార్
    Rs. 10.98 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి గ్రాండ్ విటారా
    మారుతి గ్రాండ్ విటారా
    Rs. 10.70 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా
    Rs. 10.87 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో
    Rs. 13.25 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా xuv700
    మహీంద్రా xuv700
    Rs. 14.03 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హోండా ఎలివేట్
    హోండా ఎలివేట్
    Rs. 11.04 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూజర్ హైరైడర్
    Rs. 10.86 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కియా సెల్టోస్
    కియా సెల్టోస్
    Rs. 10.90 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని ఎస్‍యువి కార్లను చూడండి
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    Rs. 1.68 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    29th నవం
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    Rs. 2.55 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    Rs. 98.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    Rs. 96.40 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x4 ఎం40ఐ
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x4 ఎం40ఐ
    Rs. 96.20 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా హారియర్
    టాటా హారియర్
    Rs. 15.49 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా సఫారీ
    టాటా సఫారీ
    Rs. 16.19 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఆస్టన్ మార్టిన్ డిబి12
    ఆస్టన్ మార్టిన్ డిబి12
    Rs. 4.59 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    త్వరలో లాంచ్ చేయబడుతుంది
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    6th డిసెంబర్ 2023లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    లెక్సస్ lm
    లెక్సస్ lm

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) డిసెంబర్ 2023లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    14th డిసెంబర్ 2023ఆవిష్కరించు తేదీ

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్
    టయోటా అర్బన్ క్రూయిజర్ టైసర్

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) డిసెంబర్ 2023లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    మహీంద్రా బొలెరో నియో ప్లస్
    మహీంద్రా బొలెరో నియో ప్లస్

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) డిసెంబర్ 2023లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) డిసెంబర్ 2023లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    ఫోర్స్ మోటార్స్ ఫైవ్-డోర్ గుర్ఖా
    ఫోర్స్ మోటార్స్ ఫైవ్-డోర్ గుర్ఖా

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) డిసెంబర్ 2023లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    ఓలా ఎలక్ట్రిక్ సెడాన్
    ఓలా ఎలక్ట్రిక్ సెడాన్

    Rs. 15.00 - 25.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) జనవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    AD
    • మహీంద్రా-కార్లు
    • ఇతర బ్రాండ్లు
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో ఎన్
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో ఎన్
    Rs. 13.26 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా థార్
    మహీంద్రా థార్
    Rs. 10.98 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో
    మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో
    Rs. 13.25 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని మహీంద్రా-కార్లు

    ఇండియాలో మహీంద్రా స్కార్పియో ఎన్ ధర

    నగరంఆన్-రోడ్ ధరలు
    MumbaiRs. 15.95 లక్షలు
    BangaloreRs. 16.81 లక్షలు
    DelhiRs. 15.73 లక్షలు
    PuneRs. 15.84 లక్షలు
    HyderabadRs. 16.58 లక్షలు
    AhmedabadRs. 15.18 లక్షలు
    ChennaiRs. 16.33 లక్షలు
    KolkataRs. 15.64 లక్షలు
    ChandigarhRs. 14.84 లక్షలు

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా25 Jun 2019
    6778 వ్యూస్
    32 లైక్స్
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా16 Aug 2019
    8217 వ్యూస్
    58 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి