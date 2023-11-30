Exclusive! MG Gloster facelift spied testing for the first time in India

Likely to be launched in 2024

Current version available at a starting price of Rs. 38.80 lakh

MG Motor India was recently spied testing the facelifted version of its flagship Gloster SUV in India. The model was seen wrapped in heavy camouflage masking most of the body panels we expect to see the changes on.

The current version of the Gloster has been on sale since 2020 in India. It received a few mid-life updates mostly to the exterior and features revision. The model is set to receive a proper facelift next year.

As seen in the image, the three-row SUV will get a redesigned rear profile with a new bumper, taillights, and repositioned reflectors. Other visible elements include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper with washer, dual exhaust tip, side steps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and door-mounted ORVMs. Notably, the test mule misses out on roof rails which is present in the current iteration as standard.

Mechanically, the MG Gloster facelift will likely get a tweaked powertrain option with improved performance. The current version comes equipped with two engine options –a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. The transmission options are limited to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

We expect the MG Gloster facelift to arrive sometime in 2024. Once launched, it will continue its rivalry with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq in the full-size SUV segment.

Image credits: Prajesh K