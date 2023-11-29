CarWale
    AD

    Next-generation Renault Duster 2024 engine and specifications revealed

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    4,352 Views
    Next-generation Renault Duster 2024 engine and specifications revealed
    • Expected to arrive in India in early 2025
    • Will also spawn an equivalent Nissan model

    Third-gen Duster revealed

    The third-generation Renault Duster 2024 has been revealed. This will be the new vehicle that will lead Renault India’s premium SUV charge and will also spawn an equivalent model from Nissan. The cars are expected to be revealed in late 2024 with a possible launch at the 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi. It is being underpinned by Renault’s new CMF-B global platform.

    Renault New Duster Left Rear Three Quarter

    Engine options revealed

    This will be the first-ever Duster to arrive from the ground up without the option of a diesel engine. Dacia, who has developed this new Duster, has announced three engine options for the SUV.

    The first is a 1.6-litre petrol mated to an automatic gearbox and two electric motors. This is a full hybrid system, very similar to the Honda eHEV system or what both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota offer on their SUVs. This engine is already offered in the Jogger MPV where it produces 140bhp/148Nm and has a mileage of 24.5kmpl.

    The second is a mild-hybrid 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol mated to a 48V electric motor having an output in the range of 110bhp-160bhp. This is the first time that the Duster is getting this powertrain that will have the option of 4X4 tech with multiple driving modes. It can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. The final engine, which is unlikely to come to India, is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol/LPG-compatible engine mated to a six-speed manual.

    Renault New Duster Wheel

    Competition

    It will be the Renault-Nissan alliance’s return to the fray where it will fight against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and the MG Astor. There will also be a three-row model that will go up against the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra Scorpio, and the Mahindra XUV700.

    India is expected to be a production and export hub for the Duster and its Nissan counterpart. The alliance will manufacture the car for both RHD and LHD markets in the sub-continent.

    Renault New Duster Image
    Renault New Duster
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    End of an Era: Last Audi TT rolls off the assembly line

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault New Duster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team18 Feb 2020
    22410 Views
    110 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th NOV
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Dec 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    OLA Electric Sedan
    OLA Electric Sedan

    Rs. 15.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Renault Triber | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team18 Feb 2020
    22410 Views
    110 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-generation Renault Duster 2024 engine and specifications revealed