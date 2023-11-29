Next-generation Renault Duster 2024 engine and specifications revealed

Expected to arrive in India in early 2025

Will also spawn an equivalent Nissan model

Third-gen Duster revealed

The third-generation Renault Duster 2024 has been revealed. This will be the new vehicle that will lead Renault India’s premium SUV charge and will also spawn an equivalent model from Nissan. The cars are expected to be revealed in late 2024 with a possible launch at the 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi. It is being underpinned by Renault’s new CMF-B global platform.

Engine options revealed

This will be the first-ever Duster to arrive from the ground up without the option of a diesel engine. Dacia, who has developed this new Duster, has announced three engine options for the SUV.

The first is a 1.6-litre petrol mated to an automatic gearbox and two electric motors. This is a full hybrid system, very similar to the Honda eHEV system or what both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota offer on their SUVs. This engine is already offered in the Jogger MPV where it produces 140bhp/148Nm and has a mileage of 24.5kmpl.

The second is a mild-hybrid 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol mated to a 48V electric motor having an output in the range of 110bhp-160bhp. This is the first time that the Duster is getting this powertrain that will have the option of 4X4 tech with multiple driving modes. It can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. The final engine, which is unlikely to come to India, is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol/LPG-compatible engine mated to a six-speed manual.

Competition

It will be the Renault-Nissan alliance’s return to the fray where it will fight against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and the MG Astor. There will also be a three-row model that will go up against the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra Scorpio, and the Mahindra XUV700.

India is expected to be a production and export hub for the Duster and its Nissan counterpart. The alliance will manufacture the car for both RHD and LHD markets in the sub-continent.