End of an Era: Last Audi TT rolls off the assembly line

6,62,762 units of the Audi TT sold to date

Audi TTS coupe was the last model to roll out of the assembly line

The German automaker Audi has officially ended the production of its TT sports coupe with the last unit rolling off the production line at its plant in Hungary. Introduced back in 1998, Audi has sold over 6,62,762 units of the model globally over the span of 25 years.

The last model to come out of the production line was the Audi TTS finished in Chronos Gray Metallic paint with dark chrome matte accents. Under the skin, it roars with a 2.0-litre TFSI, four-cylinder, gasoline mill that puts out 315bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor comes paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox sending power to all four wheels via the brand’s Quattro AWD system.

In other news, Audi India has also announced a price hike of up to two per cent across its entire portfolio. According to the carmaker, this step has been taken due to the rising input and operational costs and will be effective from 1 January, 2024.