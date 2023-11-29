New Kia Sonet facelift to be unveiled in India on 14 December

Sonet facelift expected to get ADAS

Prices likely to be revealed early next year

Kia has officially confirmed that the debut of the India-spec Sonet will take place on 14 December. The timeline of December 2023 was exclusively confirmed by CarWale in April this year.

Back in October this year, the Sonet facelift was leaked through a set of images on the web. The India-spec model though, is expected to get minor changes to the exterior design compared to the model seen in the images here.

New design elements on the exterior of the 2024 Kia Sonet could include new front and rear bumpers, LED light bars at the front and rear, reworked LED headlamps and taillights, and new dual-tone alloy wheels. Also up for offer will be a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and an electric sunroof.

Inside, the facelifted Kia Sonet is likely to get updates in the form of a new dual-tone interior theme, touch-based controls for the AC functions, built-in sunblinds for the second-row occupants, ADAS suite, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the new Sonet facelift is expected to source power from the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Once launched, the 2024 Sonet will rival the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.