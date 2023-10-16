New Kia Sonet facelift exterior design fully leaked

The 2024 Sonet will be launched in December this year

Will get an updated design and new features

Ahead of its launch in India which is expected to take place in December 2023, the exterior design of the Kia Sonet facelift has been leaked on the web. Fresh spy shots reveal an uncamouflaged unit of the refreshed sub-four-metre SUV.

As seen in the new spy shots, the 2024 Kia Sonet will get a revised headlamp setup with integrated DRLs now making their way into the front bumper. The tiger-nose grille remains unchanged, while the air dam and skid plate receive minor revisions. Changes to the side profile are limited to a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, the facelifted Kia Sonet will get Seltos-inspired LED taillights, LED light bar on the tailgate, a boxier rear bumper, and a new integrated spoiler. It also comes equipped with dual-tone roof rails, shark-fin antenna, and an electric sunroof. This car did not have an ADAS sensor at the front, hinting at the lack of an ADAS suite onboard.

Inside, the new Sonet is expected to get updates in the form of a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based controls for the AC functions, tan and black interior theme, and built-in sun blinds for the second-row occupants.

Powertrain options for the Kia Sonet facelift are expected to be carried over from the outgoing model. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. We previously confirmed that the prices of the updated rival to the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Hyundai Venue will be revealed later this year.

Image Source