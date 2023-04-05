CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift to be launched in India in December 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Will be launched after the facelifted Seltos and Carens 

    - Likely to continue with the same powertrain 

    One of Kia’s hot-selling SUVs, the Sonet, has been a huge contributor to the overall sales of the company. Now, the SUV is ready to arrive in an all-new avatar. The 2024 Kia Sonet is expected to be launched in the month of December this year. As per the manufacturer’s plan, the facelifted Seltos will be launched in July, followed by the updated Carens in September, and then the Sonet facelift

    Under the hood, we expect the Kia Sonet facelift to be powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former could be paired with a five-speed manual while the latter might be offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. Moreover, the hatchback could also be offered in a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated with a six-speed automatic or a six-speed iMT unit.

    Upon its launch, the compact SUV will rival the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Renault Kiger.  

