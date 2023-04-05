Updated Kia Carens to be launched in India in September 2023

- Carens will be launched after the Seltos facelift

- Likely to feature the ADAS suite

Kia India is planning to launch an array of vehicles this year in India and among those is the updated MPV, Carens. The vehicle is most likely to get some cosmetic changes and feature additions to its already extensive feature list.

What we know so far is that the Korean carmaker will first launch the Seltos facelift in July this year, followed by the new Carens. In terms of design changes, the MPV will likely get a new front fascia and a tweaked rear bumper. It could also get improved safety features along with ADAS.

On the inside, the updated Carens could get a new touchscreen infotainment unit, a revised instrument cluster, and new seat upholstery with a different colour interior theme. Then, a panoramic sunroof could also be sourced from the upcoming Seltos facelift.

In terms of powertrain, the new Carens will retain the existing setup which it had received after the BS6 Phase 2 rollout. This includes a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. As for the transmission, it will likely get a manual, iMT, and automatic gearbox.

The rivals of the Kia Carens are the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Toyota Innova Hycross.