Hyundai Verna Turbo vs Volkswagen Virtus GT – Spec Comparison

Hyundai recently launched the 2023 iteration of the Verna with a completely new exterior and interior design. The introductory price of the sedan starts from Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec Turbo variant goes up to Rs. 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer has commenced bookings against a token amount of Rs. 21,000 and deliveries have also begun.

Now, the Verna Turbo’s major competition comes from the Volkswagen VirtusGT. So, let us take a look at the detailed specification, variant, feature, and price comparisons between the two sedans. We have also driven the Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Virtus individually. The links for the first drive review have been attached below.

Hyundai Verna

Volkswagen Virtus

Variants:

The Hyundai Verna Turbo can be broadly had in two variants namely SX and SX(O). Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit. In contrast, the Volkswagen Virtus GT is available in a single, fully loaded variant.

Engine:

Hyundai offers the Verna Turbo with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine belting out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit. On the other hand, the Virtus GT is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine that churns 148bhp/250Nm of torque and comes mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Both sedans now come with BS6 2.0-compliant engines.

Hyundai has claimed that the six-speed petrol manual and seven-speed DCT versions of the Verna Turbo return an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figure of 20kmpl and 20.6kmpl, respectively. On other hand, the 1.5-litre AT variant of the Virtus is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 18.67kmpl.

Features:

In terms of features, the Verna Turbo debuts a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. It also gets the first-in-segment switchable infotainment and climate controller along with front ventilated and heated seats. Apart from that, it gets an electronically adjustable driver’s seat, a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, a cooled glovebox, paddle shifters, and a wireless charger.

In comparison, the Volkswagen Virtus GT comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connected to an eight-speaker sound system. Additionally, it gets ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, leatherette upholstery, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

Safety:

The Hyundai Verna Turbo’s safety suite consists of 65 advanced safety features like speed sensing auto door locks, ABS with EBD, emergency stop signal, automatic headlamps, electronic parking brake, TPMS, and electronic stability control. Moreover, it also gets Hyundai’s 17 SmartSense Level 2 ADAS safety features and Bluelink-connected car tech.

The Volkswagen Virtus, on the other hand, comes equipped with six airbags, multi-collision brakes, a reverse parking camera, and electronic stability control. Recently, the Virtus scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Pricing:

Hyundai has launched the Verna Turbo at an introductory price of Rs. 14.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX manual transmission variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX(O) seven-speed DCT variant.

On the other hand, Volkswagen recently revised prices across its portfolio and the GT variant of the sedan is now priced at Rs. 18.57 lakh (ex-showroom).