Mahindra reports overall sales of 35,976 units in March 2023

- Records a Y-o-Y growth of 59 per cent

- Mahindra Scorpio-N emerges as highest-selling car

Mahindra announced its highest-ever passenger car sales for the month of March 2023. The company sales stood at 35,976 units with a growth of 30 per cent compared to the same month the previous year. In the passenger vehicle segment, the manufacturer registered annual sales of 3,59,253 units, compared to 2,25895 units in the last financial year.

Currently, the brand’s portfolio consists of the Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar, XUV300, Marazzo, Bolero Neo, Bolero, Scorpio Classic, and the XUV400.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are delighted to close the year with a growth of 50% for the Auto Sector on annual basis and the highest ever numbers, in almost all segments of the business. Our SUV business recorded all-time high numbers, with a growth of 31% in March 2023, while it recorded a 60% overall growth in F23, on the back of good demand across the portfolio. The Pik-up (LCV 2-3.5T) segment recorded the highest ever annual volume with a strong 43% growth, consolidating its leadership position. We would like to thank our associates, dealers, partners, suppliers, and customers, who have made this a remarkable year”.