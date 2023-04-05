CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift prices in India to be announced in July

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Facelifted Kia Seltos has already been spotted testing in India

    - Will come equipped with ADAS

    Kia has been working on a mid-life facelift of the Seltos mid-size SUV, with test mules of the model spotted in India as well as outside the country. We had previously told you that Kia India plans to launch the Seltos facelift in the second half of the current calendar year. But now, we have learned that the updated SUV will be launched in India in July.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    Previous spy shots of the refreshed model hint that it will get a revised fascia, new LED DRLs, revised front and rear bumpers, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a set of new wraparound LED tail lights. The SUV could also benefit from a revised colour palette.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the new Seltos, which has already been unveiled for the international market, will come equipped with an ADAS suite, a large screen dominating the dashboard that includes the fully digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, an electronic parking brake, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    At the heart of the Seltos facelift could be the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine, with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill expected to join the lineup as well. These motors are expected to be paired with a six-speed manual unit, an iMT unit, a six-speed torque converter unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Once launched, the facelifted Seltos will rival the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, and Tata Harrier.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
