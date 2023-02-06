CarWale

    2023 Kia Seltos spied testing in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    704 Views
    2023 Kia Seltos spied testing in India

    - Will get BS6 2.0-compliant powertrains 

    - Expected to be launched later this year

    It appears that Kia India is back to the drawing board and has commenced its work on the Seltos facelift. While the new Seltos already made its global debut in November last year, the SUV was now spotted testing on Indian shores. 

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Launched in 2019, this will be the first update for the Seltos, and since we have seen the global-spec model, we can say that the SUV will get subtle changes to its exterior styling. The 2023 will retain its signature tiger nose, while the LED headlamp clusters will be new, with DLRs protruding into the front grille. Further, the alloys will sport a new dual-tone silver and black finish, while the tail lamps will be thoroughly redesigned and adjoined by an illuminated light stripe that will run across the width of the tailgate. 

    Inside the cabin, the binnacle layout of the instrument cluster and infotainment system will be retained. That said, the driver’s display will be a digital unit, and the centre console is expected to be redesigned to incorporate an electronic parking brake. Besides this, we also expect the new Seltos to be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of powertrain, the Seltos will be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines which will be updated to meet the upcoming RDE and new BS6 2 norms. Both engines will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. Like with the 2023 Creta, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is most likely to be discontinued. 

    Upon launch in the coming months, the 2023 Kia Seltos will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and its DNA cousin, the Hyundai Creta

    Image 1 and 2 Source

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota begins production of Maruti Suzuki Swift in Ghana
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV prices reduced, here’s why?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 45.50 - 51.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 60.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Kia Seltos spied testing in India