2023 Kia Seltos spied testing in India

- Will get BS6 2.0-compliant powertrains

- Expected to be launched later this year

It appears that Kia India is back to the drawing board and has commenced its work on the Seltos facelift. While the new Seltos already made its global debut in November last year, the SUV was now spotted testing on Indian shores.

Launched in 2019, this will be the first update for the Seltos, and since we have seen the global-spec model, we can say that the SUV will get subtle changes to its exterior styling. The 2023 will retain its signature tiger nose, while the LED headlamp clusters will be new, with DLRs protruding into the front grille. Further, the alloys will sport a new dual-tone silver and black finish, while the tail lamps will be thoroughly redesigned and adjoined by an illuminated light stripe that will run across the width of the tailgate.

Inside the cabin, the binnacle layout of the instrument cluster and infotainment system will be retained. That said, the driver’s display will be a digital unit, and the centre console is expected to be redesigned to incorporate an electronic parking brake. Besides this, we also expect the new Seltos to be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features.

In terms of powertrain, the Seltos will be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines which will be updated to meet the upcoming RDE and new BS6 2 norms. Both engines will be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. Like with the 2023 Creta, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is most likely to be discontinued.

Upon launch in the coming months, the 2023 Kia Seltos will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and its DNA cousin, the Hyundai Creta.

