Kia Seltos facelift India launch in second half of 2023

Launched in 2019, the Kia Seltos is long due for an update. While the new Seltos was revealed for the global markets last year, the automaker has now stated that the Seltos facelift will launch in India in mid-2023. It will get new exterior styling, updated cabin, and added features.

2023 Kia Seltos: Exterior highlights

With the facelift, the new Kia Seltos will get the same silhouette, but with a fresh face. The signature tiger nose front grille will be flanked with redesigned LED headlamps with new DRLs that will extend into the grille. Further, the fore and aft bumpers will be reworked and the alloy wheels will sport a new dual-tone silver and black finish. The rear styling will also be revamped with new set of tail lamps with connecting light bar at the centre.

2023 Kia Seltos: Interior changes

Inside, the cabin of the new Seltos will retain the large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the instrument cluster will be fully digital as seen on the Kia Carens. The Seltos is also expected to be offered with an extended feature list such as a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake, and ADAS features.

2023 Kia Seltos: Updated powertrains

Presently, the Seltos is available in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. However, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill will be discontinued and the remaining two engines will be updated as per BS6 2 norms. The transmission options will include six-speed manual, a CVT, and a six-speed automatic gearbox.