Hyundai micro-SUV confirmed; to be launched in India later this year

- Hyundai will introduce an all-new SUV in the coming months

- Expected to be the Punch-rivalling Ai3 micro-SUV

Hyundai has officially confirmed that it will soon introduce an all-new SUV in the Indian market. While the carmaker refused to share additional details, this model could be the Ai3 small SUV that will rival the likes of the Tata Punch in the country.

The Hyundai Ai3 micro-SUV has been spotted testing across the globe on multiple occasions. Last month, a test mule of the model was spotted testing on Indian soil for the first time, hinting that its arrival in the Indian market could be right around the corner.

Based on the spy shots, we understand that Hyundai’s upcoming small SUV could get circular headlights, a split headlamp design with separate LED DRLs, a new grille, roof rails, blacked-out A-pillars, body coloured ORVMs, new alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear bumper-mounted number plate holder, and a C-pillar-mounted rear door handle.

The interiors of Hyundai’s all-new SUV could get a dual-tone interior theme, a sleek front arm rest, cup holders on the centre console, a 50:50 split function for the second-row seats, and brushed aluminium inserts. The model is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.