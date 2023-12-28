Most popular cars of 2023: Our Top 5 picks

Many car manufacturers launched multiple models this year in India. Segments including sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and even crossovers saw new entrants in 2023. Among the sea of launches, we list down our top five picks which launched this year and made their mark in the Indian automotive industry.

The updated Hyundai Verna was launched in India in March 2023. The new-gen sedan received a major exterior and interior overhaul with potent powertrain options. It is currently available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.96 lakh across four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O). The model has received a full five-star safety rating in the GNCAP crash tests.

Engine Transmission Power Output 1.5-litre NA petrol Six-speed manual/CVT 113bhp/144Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Six-speed manual/seven-speed DCT 158bhp/253Nm

Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno-based crossover, the Fronx, in the country in April. The model was one of the most popular cars of 2023, especially for its design, features, and performance. The Fronx can be had in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Last month, the Indian automaker achieved the 75,000 unit sales milestone with the Fronx. Recently, it was crash-tested internally and is expected to undergo the BNCAP crash tests soon.

Engine Transmission Power Output 1.2-litre NA petrol Five-speed manual/AMT/ 89bhp/113Nm 1.2-litre NA petrol+CNG Five-speed manual 76bhp/98.5Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Five-speed manual/ torque converter 99bhp/147Nm

Kia, the Korean automaker, launched the facelifted version of its most popular SUV, the Seltos, in India in July 2023. The updated mid-size SUV received major upgrades in terms of features including the Level 2 ADAS suite. Later in the year, the prices of the SUV were revised on numerous occasions. Currently, the Seltos is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine Transmission Power Output 1.5-litre NA petrol Six-speed manual/CVT 113bhp/144Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Six-speed iMT/seven-speed DCT 158bhp/253Nm 1.5-litre diesel Six-speed iMT/six-speed torque converter 114bhp/250Nm

Honda Cars India launched its most anticipated SUV, the Elevate, in the country this year. The SUV is currently on sale with a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) across four variants. Among many positives, the Elevate shines over its competition with its spacious cabin, refined engine, and safety equipment.

Engine Transmission Power Output 1.5-litre NA petrol Six-speed manual/CVT 119bhp/145Nm

The Hyundai Exter proved to be a game-changer product in its segment and has brought good sales for the Korean automaker. The Grand i10 Nios-based SUV is available across seven variants with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 6.35 lakh. The model recently achieved the one lakh booking milestone in India. Moreover, the Exter has also bagged the Indian Car of the Year award at the ICOTY 2024.