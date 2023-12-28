CarWale
    AD

    Most popular cars of 2023: Our Top 5 picks

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    401 Views
    Most popular cars of 2023: Our Top 5 picks

    Many car manufacturers launched multiple models this year in India. Segments including sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs, and even crossovers saw new entrants in 2023. Among the sea of launches, we list down our top five picks which launched this year and made their mark in the Indian automotive industry.

    Hyundai Verna

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The updated Hyundai Verna was launched in India in March 2023. The new-gen sedan received a major exterior and interior overhaul with potent powertrain options. It is currently available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.96 lakh across four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O). The model has received a full five-star safety rating in the GNCAP crash tests.

    EngineTransmissionPower Output
    1.5-litre NA petrolSix-speed manual/CVT113bhp/144Nm
    1.5-litre turbo-petrolSix-speed manual/seven-speed DCT158bhp/253Nm

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno-based crossover, the Fronx, in the country in April. The model was one of the most popular cars of 2023, especially for its design, features, and performance. The Fronx can be had in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Last month, the Indian automaker achieved the 75,000 unit sales milestone with the Fronx. Recently, it was crash-tested internally and is expected to undergo the BNCAP crash tests soon.

    EngineTransmissionPower Output
    1.2-litre NA petrolFive-speed manual/AMT/89bhp/113Nm
    1.2-litre NA petrol+CNGFive-speed manual76bhp/98.5Nm
    1.0-litre turbo-petrolFive-speed manual/ torque converter99bhp/147Nm

    Kia Seltos

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Kia, the Korean automaker, launched the facelifted version of its most popular SUV, the Seltos, in India in July 2023. The updated mid-size SUV received major upgrades in terms of features including the Level 2 ADAS suite. Later in the year, the prices of the SUV were revised on numerous occasions. Currently, the Seltos is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

    EngineTransmissionPower Output
    1.5-litre NA petrolSix-speed manual/CVT113bhp/144Nm
    1.5-litre turbo-petrolSix-speed iMT/seven-speed DCT158bhp/253Nm
    1.5-litre dieselSix-speed iMT/six-speed torque converter114bhp/250Nm

    Honda Elevate

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Honda Cars India launched its most anticipated SUV, the Elevate, in the country this year. The SUV is currently on sale with a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) across four variants. Among many positives, the Elevate shines over its competition with its spacious cabin, refined engine, and safety equipment.

    EngineTransmissionPower Output
    1.5-litre NA petrolSix-speed manual/CVT119bhp/145Nm

    Hyundai Exter

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Exter proved to be a game-changer product in its segment and has brought good sales for the Korean automaker. The Grand i10 Nios-based SUV is available across seven variants with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 6.35 lakh. The model recently achieved the one lakh booking milestone in India. Moreover, the Exter has also bagged the Indian Car of the Year award at the ICOTY 2024.

    EngineTransmissionPower Output
    1.2-litre NA petrolFive-speed manual/AMT82bhp/114Nm
    1.2-litre NA petrol+CNGFive-speed manual68bhp/95.2Nm
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 to get Pro variants with more features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

    Rs. 1.30 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Stargazer
    Hyundai Stargazer

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Santa Fe
    Hyundai New Santa Fe

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.66 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.02 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.39 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.05 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.76 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Most popular cars of 2023: Our Top 5 picks