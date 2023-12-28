Upcoming Citroen C3X crossover interior spied

Likely to debut in mid-2024

To get C3-Aircross like interiors

Citroen India is working on the C3 Aircross-based crossover, the C3X which is expected to debut in India in mid-2024. The model has been spied on test for a couple of months now. And, in fresh pictures, the cabin of the upcoming crossover has been leaked.

As seen in the picture, the C3X will borrow its styling cues from its currently-on-sale sibling, the C3 Aircross SUV. Up front, it will feature a familiar split LED headlamps setup, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a wider grille. Other exterior highlights include flip-style door handles, door-mounted ORVMs, and wraparound LED taillights.

As for the interior, the new C3X crossover will retain the dashboard layout from the C3 Aircross. It will come equipped with features such as a large floating infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, manual IRVM, and white seat upholstery.

The details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming C3X are not available at the moment. However, we expect it to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Also on offer could be an automatic torque converter unit.

Source: MotorBeam