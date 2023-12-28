CarWale
    Tata Harrier EV to get 500km range at launch?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,711 Views
    Tata Harrier EV to get 500km range at launch?
    • Near-production Harrier EV was showcased at Auto Expo 2023
    • Expected to be launched in 2024

    Earlier this year, Tata Motors showcased a near-production version of the Harrier EV at the Auto Expo in Delhi. A new image now shared on the web gives us a hint at what the range of the upcoming electric SUV could be.

    Tata Harrier EV Instrument Cluster

    Expected to be launched in 2024, the Tata Harrier EV could get a claimed range of 500km on a single full charge. It is to be noted that the Nexon EV currently offers a claimed range of 465km on a single full charge in the Long Range version, and hence, the Harrier is likely to get even a higher range than the number visible in the image here. Other details in the model’s instrument console could include a temperature gauge, time, mobile connectivity, music, notifications, and home and search icons.

    The Harrier EV on showcase this year revealed a few details that are currently present on the facelifted version of the ICE model, including the triangular-shaped headlamp surround, new grille (blanked-off for the EV), new alloy wheels, and a set of fresh LED taillights. Also up for offer could be LED light bars at the front and rear.

    Inside, the Harrier EV could get a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, fully digital colour instrument cluster, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, drive modes, and a new gear dial. The carmaker is yet to announce the specifications and details of the battery pack.

    Tata Harrier EV Image
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
